After its debut at number one last week, Mario vs. Donkey Kong has slipped down to third in the UK Boxed Charts, leaving EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy to take number one and two respectively.
It's still a good showing for the plumber, however, with three Mario titles once again settling in nicely in the top ten. Elsewhere, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has seen a good boost in sales to jump up to number eight, while Warner Bros. Games' much-maligned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has fallen down to number twenty-four.
There are no newcomers to speak of this week, though it's probably safe to say that next week will be dominated by Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which launches this week on 29th February, 2024.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
3
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 40%, Switch 29%, PS4 19%, Xbox 11%
|
2
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 39%, PS5 35%, PS4 13%, Xbox 8%
|
1
|3
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
7
|4
|Helldivers II
|
5
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
9
|
6
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
6
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
20
|8
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 45%, Switch 40%, PS4 13%, Xbox 1%
|
11
|9
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
30
|10
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
12
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
8
|12
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 75%, PS4 20%, Xbox 4%, Switch 1%
|
10
|13
|Minecraft
|
-
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 55%, Switch 26%, Xbox 19%
|
21
|15
|Resident Evil 4
|
4
|16
|Skull and Bones
|
15
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
25
|18
|Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
35
|19
|F1 23
|
19
|20
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
27
|21
|It Takes Two
|
14
|22
|
Tekken 8
|
26
|23
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
13
|24
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|
22
|25
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
29
|26
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
17
|27
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
28
|28
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 71%, Switch 29%
|
-
|29
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
18
|30
|
Octopath Traveler II
|
-
|31
|EA Sports UFC 5
|
23
|32
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 60%, PS5 26%, PS4 7%, Xbox 7%
|
-
|33
|
Need for Speed: Unbound
|
32
|34
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 79%, PS5 11%, PS4 6%, Xbox 5%
|
37
|35
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
39
|36
|Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 75%, PS4 17%, Xbox 8%
|
34
|37
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 61%, PS4 36%, Xbox 3%, Switch 0%
|
-
|38
|
Dead Space
|
-
|39
|Batman Arkham Collection
|Switch 64%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 16%
|
-
|40
|Football Manager 2024
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Seems to be doing better than Mario RPG
It’s a tidy little game at a cool price point with deals at physical shops.
Not bad at all for Mario vs. Donkey Kong considering it's just behind two of the current biggest UK sellers (love to see Hogwarts Legacy still doing so well and especially on Switch) and also happy for Wonder and 8 Deluxe!
Other than those in the top 10, most Switch games are slightly lower except for Tears of the Kingdom which is higher, love to see it!
