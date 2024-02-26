After its debut at number one last week, Mario vs. Donkey Kong has slipped down to third in the UK Boxed Charts, leaving EA Sports FC 24 and Hogwarts Legacy to take number one and two respectively.

It's still a good showing for the plumber, however, with three Mario titles once again settling in nicely in the top ten. Elsewhere, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has seen a good boost in sales to jump up to number eight, while Warner Bros. Games' much-maligned Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has fallen down to number twenty-four.

There are no newcomers to speak of this week, though it's probably safe to say that next week will be dominated by Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which launches this week on 29th February, 2024.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 40%, Switch 29%, PS4 19%, Xbox 11% 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 35%, PS4 13%, Xbox 8% 1 3 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 7 4 Helldivers II 5 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 9 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 6 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 20 8 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 45%, Switch 40%, PS4 13%, Xbox 1% 11 9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 30 10 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 12 11 Grand Theft Auto V 8 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 75%, PS4 20%, Xbox 4%, Switch 1% 10 13 Minecraft - 14 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 55%, Switch 26%, Xbox 19% 21 15 Resident Evil 4 4 16 Skull and Bones 15 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 25 18 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 35 19 F1 23 19 20 Nintendo Switch Sports 27 21 It Takes Two 14 22 Tekken 8 26 23 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 13 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 22 25 Assassin's Creed Mirage 29 26 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 17 27 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

28 28 Red Dead Redemption PS4 71%, Switch 29% - 29 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 18 30 Octopath Traveler II

- 31 EA Sports UFC 5



23 32

Sonic Superstars

Switch 60%, PS5 26%, PS4 7%, Xbox 7% - 33

Need for Speed: Unbound

32 34

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 79%, PS5 11%, PS4 6%, Xbox 5% 37 35

Red Dead Redemption 2



39 36

Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 75%, PS4 17%, Xbox 8% 34 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 61%, PS4 36%, Xbox 3%, Switch 0% - 38

Dead Space

- 39

Batman Arkham Collection Switch 64%, PS4 20%, Xbox One 16% - 40

Football Manager 2024





[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.