Triangle Strategy version 1.1.0 is available to download now on Nintendo Switch. Square Enix and Artdink's HD-2D strategy RPG may have been out for well over a year at this point, but there are some enticing features here that may well encourage some of you back to the battlefield.

The patch notes on Nintendo's website (via Gematsu) reveal that a brand new epilogue-like chapter, called 'Extra Story', has been added. This is reportedly a final epilogue cutscene that takes place after Serenoa's route, so you need to have completed that at the very least in order to see it.

Not only that, but this update also adds a Character Story and Story Battle replay feature, allowing you to revisit battles and cutscenes throughout the game. Plus, there are the usual additional fixes with all of these patches.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Version 1.1.0 - 11th June, 2023

- Added a Character Story replay feature

- Added a Story Battle replay feature

- Added Extra Chapter events (Note: You must have completed Serenoa’s route in the main story to play the extra chapters.)

- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

The PC patch notes go into a bit more detail on the "issues", supposedly some of these are PC specific, but you can check those out over on Steam if you're curious.

Triangle Strategy launched on Switch on 4th March 2022 to rave reviews, including our own. A PC release followed in October 2022. Since its release, the game has sold over 1 million copies.