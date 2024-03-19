Nintendo's Princess Peach: Showtime! is just around the corner, launching on the Switch on 22nd March, 2024.

While our own review isn't too far off, the folks over at Famitsu have posted their thoughts on the upcoming action-adventure (thanks, Gematsu and Ryokutya2089). The good news is that it seems to have proven a hit with critics, though it doesn't reach the heights of some of Nintendo's most prestigious Switch games, gaining a total score of 33/40. The split for this one is relatively even at 8 / 8 / 9 / 8.

Of course, if you want to get a taste of what the game will be like, you can try out a demo for Princess Peach: Showtime! right now by heading over to the Switch eShop. We've also posted our hands-on impressions of the game and came away feeling reasonably optimistic, stating that we reckon it will wind up being "bit of a gem on the Switch, albeit one that is clearly designed with as broad an audience as possible in mind".

So, keep your eyes peeled for our review in the coming days, but it certainly sounds like this might be one to add to the ol' Switch library when it launches.