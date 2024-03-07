The British Academy of Film and Television Arts — commonly known as BAFTA — has announced the nominees for the BAFTA Games Awards 2024.

The Best Game category is stacked, as it has been for all game awards ceremonies over the past few months. Nintendo has both The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder competing for the top prize alongside Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Dave The Diver — the biggest surprise in the line-up.

Tears of the Kingdom boasts six nominations. Alongside being up for Best Game, it's also in contention for awards in Audio Achievement, Game Design, Music, Narrative, and Technical Achievement. Mario Wonder is up for four, including Family, Animation, and Multiplayer.

Other Switch games up for awards include COCOON, Dredge, Cassette Beasts, Disney Illusion Island, Venba, and Stray Gods. You can check out the full list of nominations and awards on the BAFTA website. Here, you can also vote for the EE Player's Choice winner, where Tears of the Kingdom is also in contention.

40 games have been nominated in over 17 different categories, with Baldur's Gate 3 dominating proceedings as expected with 10 nominations — and it'll likely be very difficult to beat in the top category. However, BAFTA has been known to go a little off-piste with its awards, and last year awarded Vampire Survivors the coveted Best Game trophy.