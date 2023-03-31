Nintendo and the 'Best Family Game' award are bedfellows at this point. And last night's BAFTA Game Awards continued this trend by awarding Kirby and the Forgotten Land with the trophy. But hey, Kirby is a BAFTA winner now, and that's pretty cool! (Thanks GamesIndustry.biz.)
Kirby's 3D adventure had to take on some tough competition to take the award — Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope were also in contention for Nintendo, with Disney Dreamlight Valley, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge also battling it out. But you can't take down the power of Kirby, it seems.
This was the only win of the night for Nintendo, which had pretty light representation amidst the award categories. Splatoon 3 was up for Best Multiplayer but ultimately lost out to Elden Ring (which won two awards), but that was really it aside from multiplatform games and indie titles.
Tunic, which debuted on Xbox before making its way to Switch last September, won two awards — Artistic Achievement and Debut Game — and Endling: Extinction is Forever won 'Game Beyond Entertainment'.
The biggest winner was Sony Santa Monica's God of War: Ragnarok, which won six awards, including the audience-voted EE Game of the Year. However, it was also a night of big surprises, and the jury's Best Game went to Vampire Survivors, an endless roguelike that is utterly addictive — and we really hope to see it on Switch one day.
Here's the full list of winners from the BBC:
Best Game - Vampire Survivors
Best British Game - Rollerdrome
Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge as Kratos — God of War: Ragnarok
Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða — God of War: Ragnarok
EE Game of the Year - God of War: Ragnarok
Narrative - Immortality
Evolving Game - Final Fantasy XIV
Original Property - Elden Ring
Multiplayer - Elden Ring
Debut Game - Tunic
Game Beyond Entertainment - Endling - Extinction is Forever
Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Animation - God of War: Ragnarok
Game Design - Vampire Survivors
Artistic Achievement - Tunic
Technical Achievement - Horizon Forbidden West
Audio Achievement - God of War: Ragnarok
Music - God of War: Ragnarok
What do you think of the award winners? What would you like to have seen win (or even get nominated?) Let us know in the comments.
[source gamesindustry.biz]
Comments (16)
Kirby should have won all the awards
All these big companies and powerful tech and the best game is a pixel art game that runs on a mobile phone 😂 also, it won game design? It looks like every indie game released in the last 5 years.
I tried Forgotten land as my first Kirby game, it was okayyyy, nothing to write home about imo and certainly hasn't made me a fan, though I'm not sure I was the right audience for it in the first place. Good to hear it's done well though, it seems very well loved, I bet it's great if you have kids who can play along.
@NinjaNicky That's because most of the recent indie games are copying off of vampire survivors.
And that says something about big Tech and flashy graphics. They don't really mean shizzle in terms of actual gameplay or... FUN.
I don't know about you but I get that old school feeling of wonder when I play indie games way more than when I play some flashy triple A (frankly) gimmick with quick times in the middle of the movie. Honestly the only triple A game that dropped my jaw with graphics was Ghost of Tsushima, but I love Japan, so bias.
I've been meaning to check out Endling, but I've been sad enough on my own lately that I don't want the heartbreak of animals dying, because that destroys me. Good to see it won an award though, that makes for a good reminder to check out on sale.
@DrGonzo first part of my comment was more of a dig at these big companies and how they neet to up their game. I usually play open world games for the freedom, I'm not a fan of these huge games where 80% is talking, cutscenes and quicktime events. Whenever I go on my switch, I play the virtual consoles because they focused on fun gameplay and even though they look trash, the game play holds up for most of them
Nintendo needs new multiplayer IPs other than Splat. Kirby, a well deserved king.
Personally, the fact that Nintendo routinely wins awards in the family categories is an overlooked achievement. Nintendo prides itself on this very image. Plus who knows how many new gamers into the fold through their accessible, easier going titles.
Vampire Survivors' victory seems particularly remarkable considering how these awards are designed from the ground up to favor big budget games. I mean, performer in a supporting role? How many indie games can even afford to have a main performer?
Kirby as family game winner is a decision I can get behind. Much much MUCH better choice than It Takes Two.😂
@Kochambra A victory for gameplay above all else I'd say.
Sigh at God of War. It’s ok, not incredibly special, in my opinion…..
It's interesting that they don't split games up into genres like most awards events do. Unless you call "family" a genre.
@Vivianeat they do have the most multiplayer games out of all big studios though, mario kart, smash bros, all mario parties, mario sports games, switch sports, Arms, 1-2 switch, …
It really doesn't work for western AAAs. You can shove as many meaningless awards as you want, but it won't make them any better.
It doesn't make those games any better, it just makes the awards less relevant
@Friendly Oooh there is another person that agrees with me about GOW then! I thought I might be the only one....
