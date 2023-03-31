Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo and the 'Best Family Game' award are bedfellows at this point. And last night's BAFTA Game Awards continued this trend by awarding Kirby and the Forgotten Land with the trophy. But hey, Kirby is a BAFTA winner now, and that's pretty cool! (Thanks GamesIndustry.biz.)

Kirby's 3D adventure had to take on some tough competition to take the award — Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope were also in contention for Nintendo, with Disney Dreamlight Valley, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge also battling it out. But you can't take down the power of Kirby, it seems.

This was the only win of the night for Nintendo, which had pretty light representation amidst the award categories. Splatoon 3 was up for Best Multiplayer but ultimately lost out to Elden Ring (which won two awards), but that was really it aside from multiplatform games and indie titles.

Tunic, which debuted on Xbox before making its way to Switch last September, won two awards — Artistic Achievement and Debut Game — and Endling: Extinction is Forever won 'Game Beyond Entertainment'.

The biggest winner was Sony Santa Monica's God of War: Ragnarok, which won six awards, including the audience-voted EE Game of the Year. However, it was also a night of big surprises, and the jury's Best Game went to Vampire Survivors, an endless roguelike that is utterly addictive — and we really hope to see it on Switch one day.

Here's the full list of winners from the BBC:

Best Game - Vampire Survivors

Best British Game - Rollerdrome

Performer in a Leading Role - Christopher Judge as Kratos — God of War: Ragnarok

Performer in a Supporting Role - Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða — God of War: Ragnarok

EE Game of the Year - God of War: Ragnarok

Narrative - Immortality

Evolving Game - Final Fantasy XIV

Original Property - Elden Ring

Multiplayer - Elden Ring

Debut Game - Tunic

Game Beyond Entertainment - Endling - Extinction is Forever

Family - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Animation - God of War: Ragnarok

Game Design - Vampire Survivors

Artistic Achievement - Tunic

Technical Achievement - Horizon Forbidden West

Audio Achievement - God of War: Ragnarok

Music - God of War: Ragnarok

What do you think of the award winners? What would you like to have seen win (or even get nominated?) Let us know in the comments.