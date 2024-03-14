Splatoon 3
Image: Nintendo

Last week alongside some Mother 3 icons (exclusive to Japan), Nintendo revived a batch of Splatoon 3 icons globally. Now, in a new update, a another wave of these icons has returned.

This has been highlighted by 'NSO Icons Alerts' on social media once again. The latest wave features cartoon-like designs of Inklings, Octolings, and even some backgrounds. As usual, you'll be able to get the icons for 10 Platinum Points and the backgrounds for 5 Platinum Points. Here's a look:

And here's a look at some of the previous Splatoon 3 waves, in case you missed them. As noted, these icons will rotate weekly until 27th March 2024, with each wave available for a week.

Nintendo also recently made new icons available for Super Mario World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which requires you to actually play the games before you can purchase the icons. To learn more, check out our previous post here on Nintendo Life.

Watch on YouTube

Will you be grabbing any of these icons? Let us know in the comments.

