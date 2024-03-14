Last week alongside some Mother 3 icons (exclusive to Japan), Nintendo revived a batch of Splatoon 3 icons globally. Now, in a new update, a another wave of these icons has returned.

This has been highlighted by 'NSO Icons Alerts' on social media once again. The latest wave features cartoon-like designs of Inklings, Octolings, and even some backgrounds. As usual, you'll be able to get the icons for 10 Platinum Points and the backgrounds for 5 Platinum Points. Here's a look:

And here's a look at some of the previous Splatoon 3 waves, in case you missed them. As noted, these icons will rotate weekly until 27th March 2024, with each wave available for a week.

Nintendo also recently made new icons available for Super Mario World and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which requires you to actually play the games before you can purchase the icons. To learn more, check out our previous post here on Nintendo Life.