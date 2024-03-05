Nintendo has just made new themed icons available to Switch Online members. These include a set of icons based on the Super Nintendo hit Super Mario World as well as the popular Switch release Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Redeeming these icons is a little different this time. Not only do you need a Switch Online membership and Platinum Points, but you'll also be required to boot up each game to unlock them.
While it is only one extra step, you obviously won't be able to access the Animal Crossing set if you don't actually own the game. Here are the requirements of each title:
Super Mario World icons: "If you play Super Mario World within the designated timeframe, you'll be able to redeem points for icon parts related to the game. Note: Icon parts will be distributed until 00:59 (UTC) on 02/04/2024. This game is available via Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online."
Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons: "Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow you to redeem points for these rewards. You'll need to have played on three separate days in the last 30 days, leaving at least 24 hours between each play session. Additionally, the availability of some characters varies from month to month, including characters featured based on their birthday. Note: You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership for your play sessions to be counted."