Nintendo has just made new themed icons available to Switch Online members. These include a set of icons based on the Super Nintendo hit Super Mario World as well as the popular Switch release Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Redeeming these icons is a little different this time. Not only do you need a Switch Online membership and Platinum Points, but you'll also be required to boot up each game to unlock them.

While it is only one extra step, you obviously won't be able to access the Animal Crossing set if you don't actually own the game. Here are the requirements of each title:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Super Mario World icons: "If you play Super Mario World within the designated timeframe, you'll be able to redeem points for icon parts related to the game. Note: Icon parts will be distributed until 00:59 (UTC) on 02/04/2024. This game is available via Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online."