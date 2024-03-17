Nintendo's 2016 mobile runner Super Mario Run got some surprise updates last year, and it looks like patches are set to continue in 2024 with the latest one (Version 3.2.0) now available.

This one apparently adds features for an event and addresses various bug fixes. Here's the rundown:

Super Mario Run update version 3.2.0 patch notes

Added features for an event.

Various bug fixes.

Nintendo Everything mentions how this update may have also "cleared out data" for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder promotion, which ended this week. If we hear anything else we'll let you know.

In case you missed it, the Wonder update last year added the "Wonder Flowers" from Mario's latest side-scrolling entry.