Back in February, Atlus announced it would be releasing a "definitive version" of Shin Megami Tensei V on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was originally scheduled to arrive on 21st June 2024, Atlus has now moved the game's launch forward by one week to 14th June 2024. And don't worry if you've already pre-ordered a copy online as it will automatically be adjusted to the updated release date.
As previously revealed, this enhanced title will come with a brand-new storyline, new locations, new demons to negotiate and add to your team, and brand-new choices to make. Here's some PR about it:
"Forge your path through a post-apocalyptic world in this definitive version of Shin Megami Tensei V. Two complete story paths await, including a brand-new storyline with new locations and demons, and where your choices will determine the fate of all existence. Navigate conflicting and tragic moral decisions and confront a dramatic tale of revenge or explore the original Shin Megami Tensei V saga. Which path will you choose?"