Back in February, Atlus announced it would be releasing a "definitive version" of Shin Megami Tensei V on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance was originally scheduled to arrive on 21st June 2024, Atlus has now moved the game's launch forward by one week to 14th June 2024. And don't worry if you've already pre-ordered a copy online as it will automatically be adjusted to the updated release date.

Those who have pre-ordered the game will have their orders automatically adjusted to the updated release date. Thank you so much for your continued support! — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 21, 2024

As previously revealed, this enhanced title will come with a brand-new storyline, new locations, new demons to negotiate and add to your team, and brand-new choices to make. Here's some PR about it: