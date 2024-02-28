It's only been a few days since Atlus officially revealed Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, but it's back now with another look at the upcoming game, scheduled to launch on 21st June, 2024.
Okay, granted, it's not a massive new look, but the debut trailer has been extended, adding over a minute onto the overall runtime. We'll take what we can get, right?
Anyway, it's a neat glimpse at the game that really highlights just how dark it is compared to the likes of, say, Persona. It gives a vague, but interesting description of the new story premise, as well as a peek at some of the allies you'll be encountering on your journey.
In addition, Atlus has revealed that pre-orders for the physical copy of the game will qualify for the 'Launch Edition' of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. You'll receive the '2 Sacred Treasure Sets' DLC bonus as standard, but what's really got our saliva glands going is the gorgeous looking steelbook that will come as an added bonus.
Now, since the game is now multi-platform, we're going to assume that this steelbook will be in the shape of a standard blu-ray case which, for Switch owners specifically, might be a bit naff. Especially if the interior allows for a disc but not a Switch cartridge.
Atlus has pointed out that details for Digital Deluxe pre-orders on Switch will come at a later date, so hopefully we'll get more information on the Launch Edition for the Switch, too. Either way, we've reached out to Atlus to hopefully clarify.
What do you think of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance so far? Thinking of picking it up? Let us know with a comment down below.
I will taste all the steelbooks
Is it a new chapter in smt5 or is it base 5 plus new stuff? Is the new stuff mixed into the base game if it is that way or is it all after the base game?
Coming to Xbox 1 but not PS4. Weird. Oh well, i will get the digital version on Switch
@Ocaz it's the base campaign called "Canon of Creation" which is the original game and then there's the "Canon of Vengeance" which is a new story the same length as the original with multiple endings too.
@StevenH According to Atlus’s website, it is also coming to PS4 and PC.
@Ocaz Base game plus Base game with Vengeance content (ending change and some content changes but Atlus has confirmed the first half of vengeance is just the base campaign all over again) also some quality of life changes plus some dlc from the base game. So think if there was a persona5+persona5R dual pack. You get a lot of the same content twice. Vengeance is not a fully separate thing the way the two smt 4 games were.
@imgrowinglegs the PS4 logo seems to be missing in the image above in that case
