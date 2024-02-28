Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's only been a few days since Atlus officially revealed Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, but it's back now with another look at the upcoming game, scheduled to launch on 21st June, 2024.

Okay, granted, it's not a massive new look, but the debut trailer has been extended, adding over a minute onto the overall runtime. We'll take what we can get, right?

Anyway, it's a neat glimpse at the game that really highlights just how dark it is compared to the likes of, say, Persona. It gives a vague, but interesting description of the new story premise, as well as a peek at some of the allies you'll be encountering on your journey.

In addition, Atlus has revealed that pre-orders for the physical copy of the game will qualify for the 'Launch Edition' of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. You'll receive the '2 Sacred Treasure Sets' DLC bonus as standard, but what's really got our saliva glands going is the gorgeous looking steelbook that will come as an added bonus.

Now, since the game is now multi-platform, we're going to assume that this steelbook will be in the shape of a standard blu-ray case which, for Switch owners specifically, might be a bit naff. Especially if the interior allows for a disc but not a Switch cartridge.

Atlus has pointed out that details for Digital Deluxe pre-orders on Switch will come at a later date, so hopefully we'll get more information on the Launch Edition for the Switch, too. Either way, we've reached out to Atlus to hopefully clarify.

What do you think of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance so far? Thinking of picking it up? Let us know with a comment down below.