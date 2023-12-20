Earlier this year during a Direct broadcast, Nintendo announced its 2013 3DS game Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon would be returning on the Switch with HD visuals.

More recently in September, it was confirmed Luigi's Mansion 2 HD would be launching on the hybrid system platform in Summer 2024, and now in another update, the title has been rated by the ESRB. It's received 'E' for 'everyone' and contains "mild fantasy violence" along with "in-game purchases".

The Luigi's Mansion series has received DLC before and there's already been mention of an online multiplayer mode coming to the Switch version of Luigi's Mansion 2. Here's the full rating summary:

"This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of Luigi as he retrieves mysterious artifacts. Players search haunted houses while using a flashlight and vacuum pack to suck up objects and capture ghosts. Some ghosts can punch Luigi, causing him to cry out, blink, and collapse to the ground. Other sequences allow players to shoot seeds at mice and launch cartoony bombs at enemy creatures."

While the former Mario voice actor Charles Martinet has now stepped back from recording duties, it's worth noting his voice will be featured in this new HD version of Luigi's Mansion 2. You can learn more in our previous story here on Nintendo Life: