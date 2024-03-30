Capcom has shared a bunch of the "most popular" comments from a recent 'Capcom Town' survey - revealing what games, series, and things fans are thinking about the most.
It's a mix of words, games, and requests. Here are some of the most mentioned games and words that popped up, as highlighted by My Nintendo News. There's no particular order to this list, as you can see in the graphic (below).
- Dino Crisis
- Mega Man
- Capcom
- Remake
- Thank you
- Resident Evil
- Game
- Ace Attorney
- Series
- New
- Like
Some other games that got regularly name-dropped, but not quite as much as the ones above, included series like Monster Hunter, Darkstalkers, Dead Rising, and Street Fighter. Some other titles occasionally mentioned included games like Okami, Dragon's Dogma and Viewtiful Joe.