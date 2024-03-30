Capcom has shared a bunch of the "most popular" comments from a recent 'Capcom Town' survey - revealing what games, series, and things fans are thinking about the most.

It's a mix of words, games, and requests. Here are some of the most mentioned games and words that popped up, as highlighted by My Nintendo News. There's no particular order to this list, as you can see in the graphic (below).

Dino Crisis

Mega Man

Capcom

Remake

Thank you

Resident Evil

Game

Ace Attorney

Series

New

Like

Some other games that got regularly name-dropped, but not quite as much as the ones above, included series like Monster Hunter, Darkstalkers, Dead Rising, and Street Fighter. Some other titles occasionally mentioned included games like Okami, Dragon's Dogma and Viewtiful Joe.