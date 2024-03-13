Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hot off the back of revealing that Monster Hunter Stories will be coming to Switch this June, Capcom was keeping up with the Monster Hunter 20th anniversary celebrations as it finally shared the results of the fan-favourite 'Top Monster' poll which we first heard about last year.

This one put all 229 monsters in the series against each other to see which one came out on top. The above video runs down the top 20 so you can see where the likes of Shagaru Magala and Primordial Malzeno land in the rankings, but come on, it's the top three that we all really want to know.

Taking the bronze was Leviathan Lagiacrus, which first swam into view in Monster Hunter 3. Up next was Monster Hunter: World's Elder Dragon Nergigante, which took home the silver. And in first place, the fan-favourite monster of the entire series was... Fanged Wyvern Zinogre, which debuted in Monster Hunter Portable 3rd!

Those on the podium even got a swanky new bit of artwork by the Monster Hunter Team to celebrate the win:



So, there you have it! Only another 19 years to go before we get to vote all over again, we suppose.