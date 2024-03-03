Welcome to another episode of Box Art Brawl!

This week, we're going to be checking out Ninja Gaiden Shadow (known as Shadow Warriors in Europe and Australia) from Tecmo for the Game Boy. Before we do so, however, let's see how we got on last time with Castlevania: Legacy of Darkness for the N64.

This one wasn't even close, as we'd suspected. Although North America, Europe, and Japan were all in the running, it was the European design that won the day with a resounding 83% of the vote. Well done!

Okay, so onto Ninja Gaiden Shadow. This one was released back in 1991 and is set before the original Ninja Gaiden. It was supposedly originally planned to be a licensed adaptation of Shadow of the Ninja; hence the similar name, we suppose!

It's another three-way brawl this week, so let's get cracking.