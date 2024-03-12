Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Although the Pokémon anime said goodbye to Ash and Pikachu, it seems there's still a chance the famous duo could return.

Speaking to Variety, The Pokémon Company International executives Andy Gose and Taito Okiura are still open to Ash potentially reappearing and "anything is possible", but for now the focus is on the new story of Liko and Roy in Pokémon Horizons, which made its debut in North America last week.

Here's exactly what they had to say:

Variety: So, is this really the end of Ash? Will we see him reappear at some point?

Gose: We’ve said farewell. Ash is still in the world. Anything is possible, I suppose. In the world of Pokémon, there’s so many possibilities. Okiura: We hope Ash and Pikachu continue in their journey. Their journey is ongoing somewhere in the Pokémon world. It’s totally up to our fans’ imagination. For the time being, we would love to focus on the new story of the Liko and Roy. “Horizons” invites a new beginning.

Ash and Pikachu's run came to an end after 25 seasons, with the former voice actors of the character also chiming in to say farewell. Based on the latest responses, Ash could potentially return someday.