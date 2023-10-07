Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's hard to believe, but the original Pokémon journey starring the Pallet Town trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric pal Pikachu has finally called it a day.

If you weren't already emotional about this, The Pokémon Company has now released a special tribute video highlighting Ash's journey in just under a few minutes and thanking fans for supporting this long-running series for 25 seasons.





Watch the season finale in Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, streaming on Netflix! Across many regions, there’ve been countless battles, everlasting bonds, and forever friendships. From then until now, thank you for the journey. ❤️ #PokemonTheSeries Watch the season finale in Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master, streaming on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/C6aLWDHcj4 October 6, 2023

Ash Ketchum's voice actor Sarah Natochenny even chimed in on social media, calling it a "beautiful tribute" to the Pokémon series:

Sarah Natochenny: "What an honor it’s been, voicing Ash for the last 17 years. Beautiful tribute! Love you all. Excited for the future of Pokémon!!"

You can watch Ash Ketchum's final episodes of the latest series Pokémon: To Be A Pokémon Master on Netflix in the US now. This finale lines up with the show's 25 anniversary in North America.