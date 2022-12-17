The Pokémon Company has announced Ash Ketchum will be hanging up his trainer cap after 25 years early next year. The news has surprised a lot of people around the world including the current voice of Ash, and now it seems the original voice of the character in the long-running anime series has also chimed in.

Taking to social media, Veronica Taylor couldn't believe it herself, mentioning in a follow-up tweet how it's been an incredible journey for the character over the past 25 years. Here's exactly what she had to say across a series of tweets:

"This announcement has really surprised me. I am filled with so much emotion…I guess I’d never considered Ash’s journey ending. I need a minute to process…(This new beginning looks lovely.)"

"To all of you Pokémon trainers out there…I choose YOU! I am so happy to be traveling on this spectacular journey with you, through all the highs and lows, we are truly in this together!"

"An incredible 25 year journey like no other! This is truly the end of a very joyful era. Ash and Pikachu and are the heart of Pokémon. Ash may not age, but we have all grown up with their friendship and adventures"



In the original announcement, The Pokémon Company mentioned there would be another 11 episodes (starting on 13th January 2023 in Japan) focused on Ash and Pikachu's final chapter. His original adventure began back in April 1997.

While it is seemingly the end of an era, The Pokémon Company has also announced a new anime series starring two new protagonists and featuring the Paldea region starter Pokémon.