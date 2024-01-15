The new Pokémon anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, has had its North American premiere pushed back by a few weeks and will now debut on Netflix on 7th March.
The first series since Ash Ketchum's departure, Horizons was originally supposed to come to the streaming service on 23rd February.
Taking the place of the iconic cap-wearing protagonist (and Pikachu, of course) are Liko and Roy, two new heroes who will be keeping the adventure going in Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region.
In the UK, Pokémon Horizons landed on BBC iPlayer back in December 2023 where it is now available to stream. You can also check out the first 11 minutes of the series on The Pokémon Company's YouTube channel — if you really want to see what's in store, that is.
