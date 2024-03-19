When Nintendo confirmed the release dates of some upcoming Switch games recently, certain eagle-eyed fans noted how as of the next financial year, the company would seemingly be shifting release dates from Friday to Thursday in the US.

So far, this includes the launch dates for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (23 May 2024) and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (27 June 2024), and also Endless Ocean: Luminous (2 May 2024). Before now, games like Another Code: Recollection, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and this week's upcoming release Princess Peach: Showtime! have all been scheduled for Friday.

Here's the original post on social media as highlighted by GameSpot:

knoebelnews (via Threads): "Oh. Normally Nintendo launches its games on Fridays but it seems like starting next FY they move the release dates to Thursdays.Endless Ocean - Thursday May 2nd Paper Mario - Thursday May 23rd Luigi's Mansion - Thursday June 27th"

There's nothing to necessarily be worried about here or anything like that, it's just simply a notable change in Nintendo's schedule. GoNintendo has reached out to Nintendo of America to find out more about this possible change, so if we hear any developments, we'll let you know. Keep in mind this could potentially adjust the date of game releases in other regions.