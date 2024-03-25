Nintendo is back with yet another Switch eShop sale, offering some sweet savings to see in Spring in style.
The Blockbuster Sale begins today (25th March) and will be bringing discounts of up to 70% to over 1,000 eShop delights until 7th April. This one is available only for those with a European eShop account, we're afraid, though we're sure that it won't be long before our friends across the pond get a batch of savings of their own.
There is a good range of titles on display this time from the first-party big hitters to some incredible indies. You can check out the full sale collection on the eShop, though we have also collected together some of the highlights below so that you can get a taste of what's on offer.
And if any of the below take your fancy, why not pick up some eShop credit from our store before diving into the discounts?
Let's have a peek, shall we?
|Game
|Discount
|Price
|Super Mario Odyssey
|33%
|£33.29
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|33%
|£33.29
|Lil Gator Game
|39%
|£10.05
|Rogue Legacy 2
|40%
|£13.49
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|70%
|£14.99
|Persona 3 Portable
|40%
|£10.79
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|40%
|£26.99
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|33%
|£33.29
|Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
|33%
|£33.29
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|60%
|£11.99
|Bluey: The Videogame
|20%
|£27.99
|Neon White
|40%
|£11.99
|Streets of Rage 4
|50%
|£11.24
|Wargroove 2
|20%
|£13.40
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|25%
|£25.11
|Might & Magic - Clash of Heroes: Definitive Edition
|30%
|£11.19
|Return to Monkey Island
|40%
|£13.49
|EA Sports FC 24
|70%
|£16.49
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
|33%
|£15.06
|Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider
|35%
|£9.09
Will you be picking up any discounted delights in the Blockbuster Sale? Let us know what you've got your eye on in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.uk]
Comments 7
Bro, this article just sent me on a trip so hard with "today (25th April)"
I was like IS IT ALMOST MAY ALREADY??
Great discounts, though
Man, I always feel like Europe gets all the good sales. Maybe Xenoblade 2’s sale will come to America
To everybody here - please check out Might & Magic. One of the most enjoyable and rewarding puzzlers I have ever played and an absolute steal at that price.
Not too much grabbing me here at the moment but I'm definitely tempted to finally take the plunge on ACNH after skipping over it for the past four or so years (good lord has it really been THAT long since release??? XD).
@Fizza It is a very enjoyable game but an incredible timesink. That is both a pro and a con, and dependent on your available time.
Don't feel bad on skipping out though.
@Daniel36 I think if I were to pick up New Horizons, I might just leave it in the backlog until Spring of next year honestly; I'll be finished up with school for a good bit at that point and I've always liked the idea of starting an Animal Crossing game in the first few months of the year
Prince of Persia is mighty tempting.
Of course it’ll probably be 60 or even 70%off in a matter of months… mmm decisions
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...