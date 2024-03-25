Nintendo is back with yet another Switch eShop sale, offering some sweet savings to see in Spring in style.

The Blockbuster Sale begins today (25th March) and will be bringing discounts of up to 70% to over 1,000 eShop delights until 7th April. This one is available only for those with a European eShop account, we're afraid, though we're sure that it won't be long before our friends across the pond get a batch of savings of their own.

There is a good range of titles on display this time from the first-party big hitters to some incredible indies. You can check out the full sale collection on the eShop, though we have also collected together some of the highlights below so that you can get a taste of what's on offer.

