Switch eShop - Highlights

Unicorn Overlord (SEGA, 8th Mar, $59.99) - Regain your throne alongside trustworthy allies in this tactical fantasy RPG from Vanillaware. Cultivate an army of over 60 characters – including humans, elves, massive beasts and heavenly angels – and traverse a vibrant world in the iconic Vanillaware style as you perform heroic deeds throughout the five nations. Try the free demo available now on the Nintendo eShop and carry over your progress to the full game when you purchase. - Read our Unicorn Overlord review

Contra: Operation Galuga (Konami, 12th Mar, $39.99) - Blast through a reimagining of the classic action game from the ’80s with modern graphics, new features and explosive co-op* combat! Experience the intense action yourself with the free demo, available now in Nintendo eShop.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley (Raw Fury, 7th Mar, $19.99) - Restore harmony to Moominvalley in this story-rich musical adventure that captures the essence of the Moomin stories! A series of hideous parks have cropped up, disrupting the landscape and its harmonious nature. As Snufkin, you will pull out signs and knock over misplaced statues as you vigorously try to restore nature and the inhabitants’ home while putting an end to the industrious Park Keeper’s plans. Experience a symphony with every footfall and wander Moominvalley with your heart open in Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Ancient Weapon Holly (Acquire, 8th Mar, $17.99) - Holly, a humanoid weapon sealed deep within a labyrinth due to its potential to cause humanity's downfall, swears vengeance upon humans after awakening from a slumber that spanned thousands of years. Experience a tense roguelike action game where you protect the source of your stolen power, the altar. Destroy gates that block your way and aim to clear stages. Use the magic stones you acquire to evolve Holly and expand the altar to deepen your strategies. - Read our Ancient Weapon Holly review

Arcade Archives WAR OF AERO (HAMSTER, 29th Feb, $7.99) - " WAR OF AERO " is a shooter released by ALLUMER in 1992. The aircraft can be fitted with pods on either side, which can be turned around to shoot up and down. In addition, when the 1P and 2P aircraft are stacked on top of each other, they merge to create a powerful attack.

Astro Duel 2 (Wild Rooster, 7th Mar, $19.99) - Astro Duel 2 blurs the line between space shooter and platform fighter. Whether versus or co-op, prepare to fight in space and on foot at the same time! Strike within the fully-destructible arenas or just nuke ‘em from orbit. Pilot an elite Nano Fighter that lets you smoothly transition between space flight and ground combat. Enter gravity zones to instantly absorb your ship and switch controls to platforming action.

Bad Cat Sam Simulator (404, 10th Mar, $9.99) - The cat, named serious Sam, is very upset when the house is in order and everything is in its place. Help Sam get inner peace. The main task of the game is to spoil the life of the residents of the house. Playing as a cat, you will need to destroy everything around and not get caught by the owners of the house. Improvise, think over your moves in advance.

Become The Wild (Kistler Studios, 7th Mar, $8.99) - Try to survive in a harsh living world and explore the procedural generated world consisting of different biomes, animals and resources. Gather resources and build your camp to be prepared for harsh weather like rainstorms or blizzards. Use the environment in your favour and eventually become the wild.

Bubble Fresh Fruits (RuWaMo, 8th Mar, $9.99) - Get ready for a fruity frenzy with Bubble Fresh Fruits, the latest addition to the bubbly adventure genre! Dive into a juicy world bursting with vibrant colours and delicious fruits waiting to be popped and matched. Embark on an exhilarating journey as you immerse yourself in the refreshing world of Bubble Fresh Fruits. Match colourful bubbles adorned with a variety of succulent fruits to create explosive combos and rack up high scores. From tangy oranges to sweet strawberries, each level is packed with fruity delights waiting to be uncovered.

Buggy Off-Road Racing (Baltoro Minis, 8th Mar, $4.99) - Get ready to fuel up for the ultimate off-road thrill with Buggy Off-Road Racing! Dive into this exhilarating journey as you navigate through the wild landscapes of the USA, Europe, and Asia. It's all about high-octane races where your bravery and skills are in the spotlight. Dive into 12 off-road tracks Take on 3 worldwide racing challenges Unlock and upgrade 4 powerful buggies Experience dynamic racing modes Gear up to skid, drift, and accelerate over breathtaking turns and leaps. Are you up for making your mark and racing towards triumph? Jump into the driver's seat in Buggy Off-Road Racing and turn the whole world into your racing arena.

Car Racing Ice – Classic (SUCCESS GAMES, 8th Mar, $11.99) - Gear up for an exhilarating frozen race in Car Racing Ice - Classic! Conquer icy tracks with your customized car, earning points to unlock exciting add-ons, cars, and tracks. Battle robotic rivals and strategically navigate obstacles like stones and ice patches.

Cat Survivors (GAME NACIONAL, 9th Mar, $4.99) - Cat Survivors is a casual roguelite game in which a cat fights against different creatures to survive while becoming stronger through new weapons and upgrades. Shoot, dodge and create powerful combos to become stronger with each attempt to survive the chaos.

Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle (Ocean Media, 1st Mar, $9.99) - Embark on a heartwarming adventure in Chimp Quest: Spirit Isle. Join a group of resilient monkeys on a journey to find a new home, help them manage resources, rescue companions, and navigate through the diverse biomes found on the island.

Chip and Charge (Weakfish Studio, 7th Mar, $2.49) - Try yourself with 3 unique game modes! Normal, Fast and Bomb! Play against 8 increasingly difficult AIs! Do you want to be the best at the game and beat your friends! You can play Co-Op with your friends! Enjoy the taste of classic great tennis with the normal game mode! Think you're too good now? How about fast mode. Bomb mode if you want something different! Don't let this ball hit the ground.

Cybertrash STATYX (Sometimes You, 13th Mar, $9.99) - Run, jump, slide, destroy enemies, gain experience points, upgrade your character – Jenet, who is trying to escape from the corporation. In the distant future, the industrial part of the world has separated from nature and built its infrastructure through the activities of local corporations. Robots are used to control the population. All those who disagree with the dictatorship of corporations united in opposition.

Dark Days (Parallel Studios, 8th Mar, $7.99) - Inspired by Twin Peaks and The X-­Files, Dark Days stands as an adventure horror game of its own. From an eerie motel to a haunted desert, solve puzzles and progress towards a disturbing truth. Dive in an American nightmare, immerse yourself in cinematographic environments, but be careful and think smart! Something is hunting you. There's only one rule: if you look at it, this nightmare kills.

DateJournal (Sometimes You, 8th Mar, $14.99) - Meet gorgeous girls, give them gifts, ask them out on dates, and level up your skills to win their hearts. Each girl has her own wish list for her ideal partner: one girl wants a soulmate with broad shoulders and big biceps, while another one will go gaga over your ability to recite Kant from memory. So, keep working to improve yourself, but if you want to try and win the girls over through sheer tenacity, knock yourself out!

Death of a Wish (Syndicate Atomic, 11th Mar, $19.99) - Death of a Wish is a vicious action RPG where style is salvation. Play as Christian as he unites with new comrades to challenge the cult that raised him. By taking down the four Sanctum Faiths: Father, Sister, Cardinal, and Priest, they will upend the order of the world. Fight your way through a nightmare filled with horrifying monsters and terrifying people. Master brutal attacks and flashy combos as you struggle against the Corruption consuming you with style and grace. Shine your light in this surreal sea of darkness.

Dentist Bling (QubicGames, 8th Mar, $4.99) - Treat your patients with different dental issues, from cavities to plaque buildup, and watch as their smiles transform under your expert care! Perform treatments under time pressure, and don't forget about your customer's comfort. If you drill too long in the teeth, the customer will be dissatisfied with your service! Pull out decaying teeth and replace them with shiny new ones. Change their shape to fangs or apply braces. Yes doctor, at your salon, your patients LOVE braces! Don't forget about your special BLING diamond treatment. This is a fancy teeth salon after all!

Eldgear (KEMCO, 7th Mar, $19.99) - Eldgear is a tactical strategy RPG set in a fantasy world. In the vast unexplored land of Argenia where hundreds of nations are crowded together, a new era is about to begin, leaving behind the medieval era and entering the era of magical civilization. In turn-based battles, you can choose your own strategy, whether you dash alone like lightning, advance steadily like the earth. Immersive and enjoyable pixel animations take place to enhance the battle experience.

EMPTY SHELL (Hyperstrange, 12th Mar, $15.99) - EMPTY SHELL will throw you in a dark industrial environment, a secret facility on a Japanese island in the middle of nowhere. Each volunteer has signed a contract for a "recovery operation" without being privy to too many details. They said the facility had been abandoned for decades, but once in place it was immediately apparent that something was wrong. Discover the dark secrets of the facility's years of operation, up until the accident that led to the extreme consequences you are involved in. Every time you die, you will control a new volunteer sent to the place.

Fantasy Tower Defense Ultimate (Artem Kritinin, 1st Mar, $2.99) - Fantasy Tower Defense Ultimate - an exhilarating game where players will immerse themselves in a world of adventure, filled with mysteries and dangers. In this game, you'll take on the role of a commander defending the kingdom from enemy invasion, using your skills in strategy and tactics.

Flame Keeper + Space Cows (Untold Tales, 8th Mar, $17.99) - Dive into Flame Keeper and wield the power of fire on the go as you navigate a fantastical world filled with challenges and magic, and keep the milk flow running in this intergalactic escapade filled with minigames in Space Cows! Here comes the fiery plunger danger combo!

Focus Tower (SPACEFARER GAMES, $6.99) - For centuries the tower has stood in the center of the world. It is rumoured a ancient power lives on top. Many lives have been lost trying to climb the tower and fall to their demise, never to tell their tale. Jacob, a villager who lives on the nearby village of Destiny takes it upon himself to journey and climb the tower and climb the power for his own. Equipped with the mystical dragon claw, he must grapple and make his way towards the heavens and climb the deadly tower. With traps, pitfalls and puzzles to solve, Focus Tower will require all of your focus and patience as you make your way to the very top. Are you brave enough to climb the Focus Tower?

Frozen Honey ASMR: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 3rd Mar, $7.99) - Choose your favorite bottle, mix all ingredients, freeze it, and squeeze out the frozen honey jelly! You are the owner of a frozen honey truck, and people can't get enough of your tasty honey desserts! Start the cooking adventure by choosing the bottle shape, adding candies, pouring colorful honey, and mixing it up. After that, put the stencil on the bottle, pop it into the fridge, and enjoy the sounds of the frozen honey. Sweet, soft, and incredibly tasty – frozen honey jelly has never been this much fun!

Full Speed Animals – The RTA (APOLLŌN, 29th Feb, $5.99) - Full Speed Animals Disorder is a game where you can blow away almost anything. You can ram it and send it flying, send missiles to send it flying, or just send it flying by itself. Avoid beams from UFOs or run away from something to avoid being caught up. This world is not Earth, it is a story about returning to Earth.

Gunsmith Workshop Simulator (DEZVOLT, 9th Mar, $11.99) - Embark on the journey of a seasoned gunsmith in Gunsmith Workshop Simulator. Immerse yourself in the detailed world of firearms customization, where you assemble, modify, and test a diverse range of weapons. Hone your skills with various components, from barrels and triggers to stocks and scopes, creating the ideal firearm for your clients.

Hex Gambit: Respawned (Blowfish Studios, 6th Mar, $14.99) - Command a squad of minions in this quirky turn-based strategy game for 1-4 players. Hex Gambit is a perfect game night staple: easy for new players to pick up, with tons of creative tactics to explore! Bounce over the strangely elastic heads of your opponents to advance. Swat characters clear across the map. Inspire teammates with an operatic blast from a guy with a giant speaker for a head. Every minion troop is teeming with useful tricks to master!

Hexa Puzzle Block (Artem Kritinin, 1st Mar, $3.99) - Heхa Puzzle Block is an engaging puzzle that will impress all lovers of logic games and brain teasers! In this captivating game, your task is to place hexagonal blocks on the game board in such a way that they fill it completely without gaps. Each block has a unique shape and size, adding complexity to the assembly process. You must think strategically to make the best use of the available space and arrange the blocks so that they fit together perfectly.

Jigsaw Kids 1 (Bigboot Studios, 1st Mar, $3.99) - Solve 45 beautiful puzzles of kids going on incredible adventures like walking on the moon, flying spaceships or riding dragons!

Jigsaw Masterpieces 2 (BottleCube, 29th Feb, $2.49) - "Jigsaw Masterpieces 2" is a digital jigsaw puzzle game that anyone can easily play anytime, anywhere. In addition to the game modes of the previous title, which was well-received for its recreation of traditional jigsaw puzzle playability, the new game mode is easy to play on the Nintendo Switch™ Lite and the small screen of handheld mode. In addition, the game now supports moving picture puzzles, adding a new level of excitement. This title offers a total of 10 different patterns to play with, including three animated puzzles.

Jigsaw Zoo (Bigboot Studios, 1st Mar, $19.99) - Solve 45 beautiful puzzles of funny animals in the zoo.

KASHIDO (KADOKAWA, 29th Feb, $13.00) - Confectionary Way" is a board game based on the theme of "Wagashi," a traditional Japanese confectionary. Players compete for points by arranging the four different colors of wagashi tiles vertically, horizontally, vertically, diagonally, and left to right. Players compete for points by aligning the Wagashi tiles in the right order and scoring chips. Scoring chips can have special effects that advance the game. The key to victory lies in the timing of the use of these powerful effects. Original Japanese sweets were created for this game! Original wagashi tiles are designed by Temari, a wagashi shop in Kamakura, for this game. The game is designed to give players a sense of harmony in the game play.

Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces (Untold Tales, 8th Mar, $19.99) - Rev up your gaming experience! They say the 'sky is the limit,' and in Red Wings: American Aces, it's yours to conquer. And if your thirst for an adrenaline-fueled adventure persists, Little Racer is here to ensure it's thoroughly satisfied.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story (Digital Eclipse, 13th Mar, $29.99) - Gridrunner. Revenge of the Mutant Camels. Tempest 2000. Llamatron. In the British gaming universe of the 80s and 90s, nobody made games like Jeff Minter. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, you can play the history of one of the weirdest, wildest game developers to ever exist – a man who loved shooters and sheep, lasers and llamas.

Lumberhill + It came from space and ate our brains (Untold Tales, 8th Mar, $19.99) - The ultimate cooperative gaming experience has begun! Team up with friends to conquer the chaotic challenges of a lumberyard in Lumberhill, and defend Earth from relentless alien invaders in the fast-paced, retro-inspired It came from space and ate our brains.

Neon On! (QubicGames, 8th Mar, $4.99) - Get your neon cables out of knots and connect them to the right light sources to create amazing neon masterpieces! In Neon On, the colors are the key to each puzzle. Every box needs to be connected to the socket of the same color otherwise it won't work. Some boxes even require combining a couple of hues to create a different color! Challenge yourself to complete many levels where you will find various obstacles, from laser gates that can cut your cables to moving light sources or rotating boxes. Besides, be careful while moving the wires because they can easily get tangled, disconnected, and fall to the ground!

New Star GP (FiveAcesPublishing, 7th Mar, $29.99) - Start your engines for the ultimate retro racing experience NEW STAR GP is a retro arcade racer that puts you in the driving seat as you take control of your own motorsport team and compete at thrilling and iconic racing circuits around the world from the 1980s to the present day. Upgrade your car, choose your race perks and pit strategy, and battle a grid of CPU opponents and ever-changing weather conditions to win the championship and unlock the next decade of racing! Invite your friends to share in the fun with hectic split-screen multiplayer action in a selection of pre-made championships, or use Create-a-Championship Mode to make your own! - Read our New Star GP review

One More Dungeon 2 (Ratalaika Games, 1st Mar, $11.99) - One More Dungeon 2 is a dungeon crawler roguelite in a fantasy setting. As a nameless adventure seeker, you venture into an ancient dungeon full of secrets, traps, and hostile creatures. You wake up in the ruins of an ancient fortress, held captive by giant sentient snails. Use a wide arsenal of magic staves, melee weapons, and forbidden artifacts to fight your way through the crowds of enemies and make it out alive!

Paradiso Series Bundle (Syndicate Atomic, 11th Mar, $31.49) - Descend into the nightmare dreamworld of Paradiso in melessthanthree's action-RPG games Lucah: Born of a Dream and Death of a Wish!. Lucah: Born of a Dream is a harrowing struggle through our worst nightmares. You have been MARKED, cursed to have your inner demons come to life as vicious Nightmares. After awakening a false god, you must atone. Traverse the hellish realm of dreams, endure the nightmare onslaught, and uncover the strength to accept yourself. Claim retribution against the theocratic Faiths as you master vicious hack-and-slash combat in Death of a Wish, an action RPG where style is salvation.

Passing By – A Tailwind Journey (Plug In Digital, 12th Mar, $9.99) - Take to the skies in your balloon ship and explore a colorful world of floating islands. Befriend fellow travelers and quirky islanders, use your wits to solve immersive puzzles, and gather resources to continue your journey towards an unknown destination.

Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition (Sabec, 29th Feb, $9.99) - Introducing Spot The Difference Fantasy Edition, brought to you by the original creators of the globally renowned Spot The Difference amusement machine game. Now, with an added twist: a thrilling two-player mode that allows you to compete head-to-head against anyone, anytime. Embark on an exhilarating journey through the fantastical world of Spot The Difference. Retaining the same captivating gameplay as the beloved original, this edition challenges your keen eyes and rapid thinking to spot all the differences before your opponent does. Whether you're facing off against a friend or racing against the clock in single-player mode, prepare for an immersive experience that tests your observation skills to the limit.

Stolen Realm (Burst2Flame, 8th Mar, $19.99) - Stolen Realm is a simultaneous turn-based tactical dungeon crawling looter with action RPG elements where you control up to 6 heroes, solo or through online co-op, venturing forth in adventures set in a high-fantasy, low-poly world. Stolen Realm features an innovative turn-based combat system where simultaneous turns allow every team to take their actions at once, creating quick combat encounters that blend the tactical depth of titles like Divinity: Original Sin with the thrill of a fast-paced action RPG.

Taser Gun (Entity3, 2nd Mar, $0.99) - It's time to taser the bad guys! Take aim and stop the bad guys from reaching you! Show these bad guys what you are made of!

The Nom: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 2nd Mar, $6.99) - You were turned into a dark creature by evil scientists and finally managed to break free! It's time for revenge! The new powerful form allows you to walk on walls, absorb scientists to grow, morph into objects, and blend with the environment when you are outside the view of humans! Your quest is to find and defeat Dr. Vial to regain your human form. Face fierce guards and powerful bosses who will stop at nothing to prevent you from achieving your goal!

Toon Roads: Race & Drift (Ultimate Games, 8th Mar, $4.99) - Get behind the wheel of your favourite car and race against your opponents on many specially prepared tracks which are filled with lots of turns. The tracks are located in different sceneries.

Top Racer Collection (QUByte Interactive, 7th Mar, $19.99) - The Top Racer Collection showcases the renowned 16-bit racing game franchise, featuring Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000, along with exciting new and exclusive content! Top Racer Collection brings back the 90s classic in one incredible package, bringing together three iconic games from the renowned racing franchise. With online features, get up to speed and experience the nostalgic mix of action and addictive gameplay! The Top Racer Collection features classic titles such as Top Racer, Top Racer 2 and Top Racer 3000. In addition, the collection will feature new and exclusive content. Originally released for older systems, Top Racer won over gamers with its engaging gameplay, vibrant graphics and iconic soundtracks. - Read our Top Racer Collection review

TV Studio Story (Kairosoft, 7th Mar, $12.00) - Lights, camera, action! Get ready to enter the TV industry. . . Kairosoft style! In this charming pixel art sim game, you'll create your own shows, deciding everything from the theme and genre down to the set and the performers who star in it. Experiment with different combinations, and you might just have a hit on your hands! Where would a TV show be without its stars? Build rapport with different talent agencies, find performers that specialize in certain genres, and get the studio audience really fired up!

Violet Wisteria (eastasiasoft, 13th Mar, $14.99) - Return to the style of Japanese fantasy platformers from the ’80s and ’90s as you take command of brave heroine Wisteria Asagiri on her quest to save Earth, the Higher Realm and the Under-Realms from the dark wizard Maskandes! Violet Wisteria is a side-scrolling action platformer with a unique tri-color attack system. Requiring quick judgment and precision, this system allows Wisteria to execute sword slashes and thrusts based on an enemy’s color, where only the correct attack will strike true. Enemy colors are randomized to keep players on their toes across 8 carefully crafted stages, each leading up to an exciting boss battle! Travel between dimensions, from floating islands and serene forests to ruined cityscapes and the ends of the cosmos, wielding your sword for the sake of peace and justice!

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron (RedDeerGames, 8th Mar, $19.99) - Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron is a dynamic, aerial shooter full of action and explosions where you take on the role of an aircraft pilot. Fly through 5 unique planets and complete tasks as a commander. The missions provide diverse objectives such as defense or sabotage. Enjoy the explosions and the scenery while defeating enemy bases.

Xatrom Command (Ratalaika Games, 7th Mar, $5.99) - A top-secret government laboratory experiment went wrong, and now invading aliens have infested the military base. Time to clean things up! Grab your weapon, recruit a friend, and start blasting wave after wave of alien scum into oblivion. Obtain more powerful weapons, battle against enemies of all sizes, clear each room, and eliminate the thread to the facility. Play a single player or co-op multiplayer campaign, and have a blast.

