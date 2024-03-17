Princess Peach: Showtime! is almost here and ahead of this Switch release, Target in the US has revealed it will be offering Nintendo fans a free cup when they pick up the game in stores.

This isn't just any cup though - it's a 'Showtime' themed one featuring the same Peach graphic as the game's box art. To reiterate, you will obviously need to buy the game to get this free cup. The game in this store will set you back $59.99 USD, and the cup is available while stocks last. Here's a look, courtesy of Nintendo Wire:

As noted in the post above, other stores like Best Buy will also be offering pre-order goodies such as a themed acrylic stand:

If you're eager to see what Princess Peach: Showtime! is like before it arrives on 22nd March 2024, you can download a free demo from the Switch eShop. We've had the chance to go hands on with the game and think it could end up being a "bit of a gem" on the Switch.

Be sure to also check out our pre-order guide here on Nintendo Life, if you are considering adding the game to your collection.