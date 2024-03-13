Minecraft has released a brand new update which introduces several changes, fixes and even some experimental features.

Some of the highlights include Wolves now having double the amount of health and the experimental upcoming features including the Bogged, Wind Charge, and Vault.

Here's the full rundown via the official feedback page:

Minecraft - 1.20.70/71 (Bedrock)

Posted: March 12, 2024

Wolves now have double the amount of health than they used to

Experimental: Upcoming 1.21 features, including the Bogged, Wind Charge, and Vault

NOTE: Some platforms may see this update as version 1.20.70, though the two versions are fully compatible in multiplayer.

Vanilla Parity:

Mobs

Wolves can now withstand the same amount of damage as in Java Edition (MCPE-177613) Rather than halving all damage dealt to tamed Wolves by entities other than Players or Arrows, as currently done in Java Edition, the maximum health of tamed Wolves has been increased from 20 to 40 Pre-existing tamed Wolves will need to be fed to reach the new maximum health To ensure the healing rate remains consistent, the health restored by feeding Wolves has been doubled Java Edition will be adjusted to match the new Bedrock Edition implementation







Experimental Features:

Wind Charge

Become the Breeze! Using a Wind Charge will fire off a Wind Charge projectile similar to the Breeze's

A Wind Charge fired by a player will grant 10% more knockback than a Breeze's

Just like the projectile fired by the Breeze, Wind Charges fired by the player also deal damage if they hit an entity directly

The Breeze drops between 4-6 Wind Charges when killed

Wind Charges have a max stack size of 64

There is half a second cooldown after each use

Wind Charges can be fired from a dispenser

Players that launch themselves with a Wind Charge only accumulate fall damage below the y-level of where they collided with the wind burst

Bogged

A new variant of Skeletons that shoot poisonous arrows They're faster to take down with 16 health instead of 20 health They attack at a slower interval of 3.5 seconds instead of 2 seconds

Has a chance to drop Arrows of Poison when killed by players

These mossy and mushroom covered Skeletons spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps Can also be found spawning from Trial Spawners in some Trial Chambers



Vault

A block that holds locked treasure and loot - find the right key to eject its rewards Found throughout Trial Chambers, containing the structures' most valuable loot Vaults in Trial Chambers require a Trial Key to be unlocked

Can be unlocked by an unlimited amount of players After a player has unlocked a Vault, they cannot unlock that Vault again If a player has not unlocked that Vault before, an orange stream of particles will flow from the player to the Vault when nearby

Has a keyhole that will be open or closed depending on the players nearby If any nearby player has not unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be open If all nearby players have unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be closed

Within its cage, it will cycle through and display items which are possible to eject from its loot table

The rewards it ejects are randomized from its loot table each time it is unlocked

Vaults currently reuse the same loot table that reward chests previously used in the Trial Chambers This loot table is temporary and will be completely revised as development continues

Cannot be crafted or obtained in Survival mode, and does not drop anything when mined

Explosion-resistant and cannot be moved

Wolf

The collars of tamed Wolves have been increased in size, making them visible not only from the front but also from other angles





Fixes and Changes:

Performance / Stability

Fixed a bug that could cause the loading screen to get stuck for some time around 40% (MCPE-175550)

Fixed an issue where the game could softlock while displaying the "Loading resource packs" modal

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to freeze when changing languages on some platforms

Gameplay

Upward player motion will now reset fall distance, allowing Riptide Tridents to break a fall (MCPE-126454)

Players can now bridge blocks over water (MCPE-163165)

Fixed sky light not being updated properly when big gaps of air were present between the ceiling and the floor

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent the Stronghold portal room from being generated (MCPE-19426)

Fixed players not unlocking “The Beginning” trophy on PlayStation for defeating a Wither, even if they were close enough to the Wither

Mobs

When fed, baby mobs now emit both sound and particles

All sounds emitted by Phantoms are now audible even when the player is facing away (MCPE-133125)

All sounds emitted by Wardens are now audible even when the player is facing away (MCPE-159481)

Blocks

Double Slabs can once again be created when stacking two of the same Slabs together (MCPE-179187)

Sweet Berry Bush Sapling now slows down players when walked through (MCPE-46152)

Cave Vines without Glow Berries no longer drop a Glow Berry when Silk Touched (MCPE-151348)

Blue and Black Candle Cakes now display and drop the correct type of Candle (MCPE-162868)

Patternless Banners taken from the Creative mode inventory will no longer reset when first placed (MCPE-178327)

Tall Flowers are no longer affected by Fortune enchantment (MCPE-18880)

Large Ferns now have a chance of dropping Wheat Seeds (MCPE-126947)

Tweaked the loot drop distributions for Fortune enchantment of Melon, Redstone Ore, Glowstone, and Nether Wart to better match Java Edition

Fixed a bug that made it so players could not place multiple items while moving, such as Boats or Fireworks (MCPE-178063, MCPE-178077)

As a result of this fix, we've had to revert the fix for Slabs and Stairs being placed inconsistently while continuously building (MCPE-54855). We'll work to reintroduce a fix for this in an upcoming update

In Realms, removing an item from an Item Frame while in Creative mode no longer destroys the Item Frame (REALMS-10464)

In Realms, removing a book from a Lectern while in Creative mode no longer destroys the Lectern (REALMS-10536)

Lots of blocks now play appropriate sounds when entities fall onto them. The blocks are as follows: (MCPE-176939) Amethyst Block Amethyst Cluster variants Ancient Debris Block Anvil Block Azalea Block Azalea Leaves Bamboo Block Bamboo Wood Basalt Block Big Dripleaf Bone Block Calcite Block Candle Cave Vines Chain Block Cherry Leaves Cherry Wood Chiseled Bookshelf Copper Block variants Coral Block Crimson Nylium Block Deepslate Block Deepslate Bricks Dripstone Block Frog Spawn Froglight Glass Block Grass Block Gravel Block Hanging Roots Hanging Sign Honey Block Ladder Block Lantern Block Lodestone Block Mangrove Roots Moss Block Moss Carpet Mud Block Mud Bricks Muddy Mangrove Roots Nether Brick Block Nether Gold Ore Block Nether Sprouts Nether Wart Nether Wart Netherite Block Netherrack Block Packed Mud Pink Petals Pointed Dripstone Powder Snow Rooted Dirt Sand Block Scaffolding Block Sculk Catalyst Sculk Sensor Sculk Shrieker Sculk Vein Shroomlight Block Slime Block Snow Block Soul Sand Block Soul Soil Block Spore Blossom Stone Block Suspicious Gravel Suspicious Sand Tuff Block Turtle Egg Block Vine Block Warped Nylium Block Warped Wart Wood Blocks Wool Block



Items

Updated the Globe pattern on Shields to match Java Edition (MCPE-169595)

In Realms, attempting destruction of one Sea Turtle Egg on a stack of more than one in Creative mode no longer destroys two at once (REALMS-10477)

Spawn Eggs are now called "[Mob] Spawn Egg" instead of "Spawns [Mob]" so that players can more easily search for them in the Creative mode inventory

End Portal Frame has been moved to Nature category in the Creative mode inventory

Touch Controls

Players can no longer customize touch controls while on the death screen (MCPE-178037)

Graphical

Added 4K resolution support for Xbox Series consoles

Realms

Updated the Realms Plus landing page to make it more clear how Realms subscriptions work

On Realms, chunks will no longer stay loaded in The End unless a player is in the area (REALMS-11358, REALMS-11290)

Fixed a bug where text in the Realms Subscription landing page was slightly truncated

Android

Storage location will switch to External automatically on fresh installs if storage permission is granted via app settings prior to launching the game on devices running Android 12 or older (MCPE-177269)

Certain files and directories will be generated in external storage on next launch when setting storage location to External via in-game settings on devices running Android 12 or older (MCPE-176675)

User Interface