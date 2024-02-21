There's some exciting news for Minecraft fans across all console platforms today, with the launch of add-ons in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition of the game.

These are mods created by partners and the community and then released on the game's Marketplace. As part of this, Mojang is celebrating with a collection of free add-ons based on themes such as pets, wool, computers, and hiking.

Here's a bit of PR about this latest update for Minecraft:

"Available through Minecraft Marketplace, add-ons let you add new blocks, mobs, items, recipes, and other content to both your existing worlds and new ones. Maybe you’re missing a mid-century chair in your otherwise perfect mansion? Or dream of dragons roaming the Overworld? How about both? Add-ons are your way to unlock new designs, adventures, and game mechanics. In other words – a literal game changer! And rumor has it we’re giving several of them away for free..."