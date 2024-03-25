Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

A trailer for a new Sonic mobile game dubbed 'Sonic Toys Party' has seemingly leaked and is currently being showcased by The Sonic Show on YouTube.

Not only does the game's logo bear a strikingly similar resemblence to a certain Pixar-developed animated film franchise, it also borrows a few elements from the hugely successful multiplayer title Fall Guys by developer Mediatonic.

The above video delves into what the leaked trailer itself actually entails, but if you'd rather avoid the frankly obnoxious raccoon visuals, then you can skip to the 6:18 mark to view the footage in full. That said, the trailer demonstrates how dozens of players can compete against one another in the same match, with characters such as Sonic, Tails, Eggman, Shadow, Rouge, and more all racing toward the finish line and overcoming a number of obstacles on the way.

In addition, it looks like the beloved Chao might be making a significant comeback here, as many of the participants in-game have their own Chao to accompany them; some of which have clearly been customised and upgraded beyond the basic design.

While this certainly looks like a mobile game, it seems that it's not going to be exclusive to platforms such as Apple Arcade or Netflix, which means it's possible that Sonic Toys Party could well show up on consoles, including the Switch, at some point in the future.

As it is, we don't know exactly when this game will drop, but we'll be keeping an eye out in the coming days and weeks for more news. It looks... kinda good..? We'll reserve judgement for now.