We love a good retro-style puzzler here at Nintendo Life, and the upcoming Isles of Sea and Sky looks like it could be a doozy. The only downside right now is that it's not confirmed for the Switch.. yet.

With a release on Steam coming at some point in 2024, developer Cicada Games has a console release in its sights, stating "We are interested in launching on other platforms including the Nintendo Switch" in the official press kit. We certainly hope it does make its way to the Switch, because it looks like a lovely litle puzzler in which you explore an open world and complete a variety of puzzles in whichever order you see fit.

Solving puzzles requires pushing blocks to cause chain reactions that might open up new pathways or reveal secrets and collectibles. The story is told without the use of text and has been designed to appeal to as many people as possible regardless of age. Sounds like a blast to us, and there's definitely a slight Zelda: Link's Awakening vibe to the visuals and overworld design.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Solve open world puzzles: Complete puzzles and explore in whatever order you choose. Get stuck? Feel free to leave a puzzle and return to it later with a new perspective.

- Intuitive and accessible puzzling: Controls are simple and directional only; designed so that people of most physical abilities can enjoy.

- For puzzle novices and experts: Isles of Sea and Sky is designed for all skill levels making sure there’s plenty to do, collect, and challenge yourself with if you’re a puzzle expert, but that the game is also approachable for puzzling beginners.

- Immerse yourself in a serene, vibrant world: This vibrant, retro, and atmospheric environment is captivating and offers a chill and ambient soundtrack for deeper gameplay immersion

- Uncover a rich, meaningful story: Isles of Sea and Sky tells a meaningful and memorable story utilizing only images and no text.

- Discover hidden secrets: The game is chock full of hidden items and areas. Getting 100% complete rate, even in the demo, is no easy task!

Fingers crossed Isles of Sea and Sky gets a Switch release in the coming months. For now, we'll keep an eye out for its launch on Steam with bated breath.

What do you make of this one so far? Would you like to see it on Switch? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.