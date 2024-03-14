Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door arrives on Nintendo Switch on 23rd May 2024 and pre-orders are now appearing at a variety of retailers.

You'll find all available options a little further down the page (including UK, US, Canada, and Japanese box-art editions), but we thought it worth highlighting a couple of excellent deals already live in the UK before we dive in.

Despite being another couple of months until launch, UK folks can already secure the game at £10 off at Amazon or ShopTo (it's £49.99 on the eShop). The latter and GAME are also offering a very cool paper plane pre-order bonus should you fancy it!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

As we always do, we're also keeping track of the best deals and cheapest prices available for the game too! Below, you'll find all the best offerings available at retail – we'll add more pre-order options as and when new retailers list the game so make sure to bookmark this page if you're not convinced just yet. Happy shopping!

Pre-Order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada (we'll add more retailers as and when pre-orders appear):

US

Canada

Japanese Version

Pre-Order Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door In The UK

There are quite a few options already in the UK, with some nice pre-order bonuses and discounted prices:

Buy Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can pre-order it from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below: