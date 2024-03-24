Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

Capcom launched Dragon's Dogma 2 this week, and if you're craving a similar fix on the Nintendo Switch we thought now was a great time to let you know that Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is actually on sale via the eShop across multiple regions.

It reduces the title from $29.99 / £24.99 to just $4.99 / £4.24, which is more than 80% off its standard price. There's just a day remaining on this sale in the UK, with the sale ending in the US on March 26th. So, if you haven't already played this title, or would like to revisit it on Nintendo's hybrid system, now is the "perfect time".



They're masteworks all! You can't go wrong. 🔥Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is on sale for up to 84% off across various platforms. Perfect time to catch up ahead of Dragon's Dogma 2!Steam ⚪ https://t.co/GTVSkFzhGO PS4 🔵 https://t.co/PdVjowLWXv Switch 🔴 https://t.co/0N8saVzjfD March 5, 2024

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about with this series, be sure to check out our review of Dark Arisen here on Nintendo Life. When the Switch version arrived in 2019, we praised it for having some of the most enjoyable real-time combat ever seen in an RPG as well as fantastically gripping gameplay.

As for the second game, which arrived on Xbox and PlayStation this week, it's been well-received by critics, but there has been some drama surrounding the game's performance and microtransactions. Capcom hasn't mentioned anything about the sequel coming to a Nintendo platform (yet), but if we hear anything, we'll let you know.