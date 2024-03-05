Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Capcom has hosted all sorts of showcase over the past few years and to kick off 2024 it's announced 'Capcom Highlights' - a new digital event covering all of the latest Capcom titles.

The difference with this event is it's being divided into two days. Day 1 will take place on 7th March 2024 and the second day will be 11th March 2024. The program runtime will be "between 15-20 minutes" each day.





Day 1 - Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Dragon's Dogma 2

Day 2 - Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, #MHNow



The focus will be on the "latest info on titles launching soon". Capcom also makes a special mention of how it won't have any updates about its new Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Wilds. The variety streaming 'FightinCowboy' will be helping run the show as a special guest.

The games included on Day 1 will be Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon's Dogma II. And then on Day 2 the focus will be on Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now and the recently announced Monster Hunter Stories for Switch, launching Summer 2024.

Last week, Capcom also announced it would host a special 20th anniversary program for Monster Hunter, which is taking place on 12th March 2024. This program will not feature "new game announcements or news on Monster Hunter Wilds".