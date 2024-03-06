We love Balatro. You love Balatro. It's safe to say at this point that everyone loves Balatro. Need proof of the word of mouth on this roguelike deckbuilder? It has surpassed 500,000 units sold in its first 10 days across all platforms. Five. Hundred. Thousand.

These are big numbers for any old game, but it's extra impressive for an indie. The announcement was made by publisher PlayStack on Twitter today (a little over the 10 days since Balatro's 20th Feb launch, but it would take a while to count up all those numbers) with the team thanking all those who have picked up a copy for their continued support.





Balatro has hit the 500,000 copies mark in just 10 days across all platforms!



Thank you for your amazing support - we're beyond grateful! 🙏#Steam #NintendoSwitch #PlayStation #Xbox pic.twitter.com/peIKciig1v 🎉 Incredible news! 🥳Balatro has hit the 500,000 copies mark in just 10 days across all platforms!Thank you for your amazing support - we're beyond grateful! 🙏 #Balatro March 6, 2024

Of course, another factor that makes this number all the more impressive is that the game is still missing from multiple Switch eShops at the time of writing.

The game disappeared from several regional storefronts last week due to a ratings switch. In PlayStack's latest update on the issue on 6th March, the publisher noted that only the European, Australian/New Zealand and Japanese eShops are still without the game, though it is expected to "be back up everywhere later this week".





We expect to be back up everywhere later this week.



We thank Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony and Valve for their continued support.



brb Following further analysis, we can now confirm that changes to Balatro’s age rating has affected only one platform in limited regions.We expect to be back up everywhere later this week.We thank Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony and Valve for their continued support.brb pic.twitter.com/GTAcRiugHm March 4, 2024

Our fingers are crossed that it is made available again soon because it's really rather brilliant. In our Balatro review (published prior to the game being removed from the eShop), we described the indie hit as "a clear GOTY contender" and awarded it an outstanding 10/10.

We are excited to see how high the sales number will go in the coming weeks, assuming that an eShop reappearance is imminent.