Of all the games that we would expect to receive a remaster, the original Tomb Raider trilogy admittedly wasn't at the top of our list. Yet here it is. Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is just around the corner, and we've only been bloomin' playing it on our trusty Switch.

So how is it holding up? Well, you'll have to wait until the compilation's launch day of 14 February, 2024 to hear our full thoughts, but for now, you can check out some direct gameplay footage from the Switch version to get a bit of a flavour.

We can't show too much at this stage, so we've edited together some footage from the first level of each game: that's the caves of Peru from Tomb Raider, the Great Wall of China from Tomb Raider II, and a lush jungle in India from Tomb Raider III.