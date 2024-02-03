Tomb Raider I-III Remastered is out in just a few weeks and one thing many fans want to know is if there will be a physical version of this retro collection. While there have supposedly been some listings online, officially speaking there's been no announcement.

During an interview with Nintendo Everything recently, Aspyr's director of product Chris Bashaar mentioned how there's been no official announcement. In other words, it's not an outright "no", so maybe there's still hope. Here's the full exchange:

Q. Are there any plans for a physical release?

Apsyr: "We have not made any announcements about a physical release for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered."

Of course, even if there was a physical release the announcement could still be a while away. A few other concerns that often come up with these announcements are if it's a game card or code in a box release. The digital file size of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on Switch is currently listed as 4.63GB.

Many of Aspyr's physical versions have previously been made available through Limited Run and come with a game card. Unfortunately, the more recent Aspyr-published Star Wars Heritage Pack required fans to download the Knights of the Old Republic games.

So, there you go - right now there's no official mention of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered physical release happening. If we hear any updates, we'll be sure to let you know. This remastered version of Tomb Raider will be available via Switch eShop on 14th February 2024.