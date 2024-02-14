So, what did other outlets think? Our friends at Eurogamer gave the game 4 out of 5 stars:

"These classic games remain as ingenious, memorable and frustrating as ever."

Our PlayStation pals at Push Square also gave the game 8 out of 10:

"Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft is a lovingly crafted compilation which may set a new standard for PS1 re-releases moving forward. Based on the original source code, this trilogy flawlessly reframes three iconic PS1 puzzle platformers as you remember them – warts and all. While you will need patience to navigate this trilogy of globe-trotting escapades, the upgraded art style sticks closely to Core Design’s intended vision and it’s a genuine pleasure to experience these 90s classics on all-new hardware."

Nintendo World Report wasn't quite as taken with the remaster aspects of this collection, awarding it 6.5 out of 10:

"Your enjoyment of this collection will depend entirely on why you’re playing it. If you want to play using the original graphics, with optional modernized controls, at a high resolution, and with widescreen support, this is essentially perfect. But if you’re looking for a remastered experience, Tomb Raider I-III is both an artistic mess, and a remarkable misunderstanding of some of the original visual game design."

Windows Central called it an "almost" perfect return to the '90s era of gaming:

"The Tomb Raider Remastered is the closest we’ve ever gotten to a modern-day return of the classic Lara Croft. I didn’t realize how much I missed this version of Lara until playing through these games, and now I hope the upcoming new Tomb Raider game restores this iconic version of the character."

And here's what Pure Nintendo had to say about Lara Croft's return, with a score of 8.5 out of 10 attached: