So, what did other outlets think? Our friends at Eurogamer gave the game 4 out of 5 stars:
"These classic games remain as ingenious, memorable and frustrating as ever."
Our PlayStation pals at Push Square also gave the game 8 out of 10:
"Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft is a lovingly crafted compilation which may set a new standard for PS1 re-releases moving forward. Based on the original source code, this trilogy flawlessly reframes three iconic PS1 puzzle platformers as you remember them – warts and all. While you will need patience to navigate this trilogy of globe-trotting escapades, the upgraded art style sticks closely to Core Design’s intended vision and it’s a genuine pleasure to experience these 90s classics on all-new hardware."
Nintendo World Report wasn't quite as taken with the remaster aspects of this collection, awarding it 6.5 out of 10:
"Your enjoyment of this collection will depend entirely on why you’re playing it. If you want to play using the original graphics, with optional modernized controls, at a high resolution, and with widescreen support, this is essentially perfect. But if you’re looking for a remastered experience, Tomb Raider I-III is both an artistic mess, and a remarkable misunderstanding of some of the original visual game design."
Windows Central called it an "almost" perfect return to the '90s era of gaming:
"The Tomb Raider Remastered is the closest we’ve ever gotten to a modern-day return of the classic Lara Croft. I didn’t realize how much I missed this version of Lara until playing through these games, and now I hope the upcoming new Tomb Raider game restores this iconic version of the character."
And here's what Pure Nintendo had to say about Lara Croft's return, with a score of 8.5 out of 10 attached:
"Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft does just enough with the original Tomb Raider games to make them a great fit for the Nintendo Switch. The ability to instantly flip between the original and remastered graphics is entertaining, but the real fun lies with the games themselves. And these are the three best Tomb Raiders ever made."