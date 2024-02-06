Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, the direct sequel to Ubisoft's World War I puzzle-adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is reportedly heading to the Nintendo Switch following a posting by the Brazil ratings board.

As spotted by VGC, the game has been rated for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Originally published by Netflix, it was previously exclusively available for download on iOS and Android devices for subscribers to the streaming service.

The original Valiant Hearts was released back in 2014 and ported to the Nintendo Switch in November 2018. Its story encompassed multiple vignettes following characters embroiled in World War 1. The gameplay comprised simple puzzle-solving with a strong focus on visual storytelling.

It received generally positive critical acclaim, including a solid 8/10 in our own review. We called it "an elegant mix of 2D adventuring, simple logic-based conundrums, and effective storytelling".