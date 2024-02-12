The UK Charts look somewhat familiar this week, as both Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 return to positions one and two respectively. This means that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now slipped down to take the bronze in what will no doubt be a blow to Warner Bros. Games after just a couple of weeks on the market.

Mario, however, has clearly borrowed Link's 'Iron Boots' this week, as both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain fixed in place at number four and five respectively. Good going, sir. Over on the PS5, Helldivers II makes its debut at number seven; hardly the result Sony would have liked, but still, it's there.

Party game Gang Beasts has also landed at number twenty-five this week, with a whopping 94% of its sales attributed to the Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 7 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 53%, PS5 24%, PS4 11%, Xbox 8% 6 2 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 36%, Switch 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox 13% 1 3 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 4 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 6 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II NEW 7 Helldivers II 9 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 3 9 Tekken 8 11 10 Minecraft 12 11 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 10 12 Grand Theft Auto V 16 13 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered 14 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2 15 Persona 3 Reload - 16 Resident Evil 4 17 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 13 18 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 44%, Switch 44%, PS4, 7%, Xbox 5% 20 19 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 63%, PS4 32%, Xbox 5%, Switch 1% 22 21 Wrectfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 30 22 Assassin's Creed Mirage 35 23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 68%, PS5 17%, PS4 12%, Xbox 3% 19 24 NBA 2K24 PS5 42%, PS4 29%, Switch 16%, Xbox 12% - 25 Gang Beasts Switch 94%, PS4 6% 24 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.