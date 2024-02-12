Mario
The UK Charts look somewhat familiar this week, as both Hogwarts Legacy and EA Sports FC 24 return to positions one and two respectively. This means that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has now slipped down to take the bronze in what will no doubt be a blow to Warner Bros. Games after just a couple of weeks on the market.

Mario, however, has clearly borrowed Link's 'Iron Boots' this week, as both Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remain fixed in place at number four and five respectively. Good going, sir. Over on the PS5, Helldivers II makes its debut at number seven; hardly the result Sony would have liked, but still, it's there.

Party game Gang Beasts has also landed at number twenty-five this week, with a whopping 94% of its sales attributed to the Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

7

 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 53%, PS5 24%, PS4 11%, Xbox 8%

6

 2

EA Sports FC 24

 PS5 36%, Switch 31%, PS4 20%, Xbox 13%

1

 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

4

 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

5

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-

6

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

NEW

7

Helldivers II

9

 8 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

3

 9

Tekken 8

11

 10

Minecraft

12

 11 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

10

 12

Grand Theft Auto V

16

 13 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

14

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2

 15 Persona 3 Reload

-

 16 Resident Evil 4

17

 17

Nintendo Switch Sports

13

 18 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 44%, Switch 44%, PS4, 7%, Xbox 5%

20

 19 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 63%, PS4 32%, Xbox 5%, Switch 1%

22

 21 Wrectfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

30

 22

Assassin's Creed Mirage

35

 23 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 68%, PS5 17%, PS4 12%, Xbox 3%

19

 24 NBA 2K24 PS5 42%, PS4 29%, Switch 16%, Xbox 12%

-

 25 Gang Beasts Switch 94%, PS4 6%

24

 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

23

 27

Bluey: The Videogame

21

 28 Red Dead Redemption PS4 57%, Switch 43%

25

 29 Mario Party Superstars

-

 30

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

31

 31 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

-

 32
 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

27

 33

Super Mario Odyssey

28

 34
 Red Dead Redemption 2

32

 35
 Sonic Superstars
 Switch 53%, PS5 29%, Xbox 9%, PS4 6%

36

 36
 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

37

 37
 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5 50%, Switch 38%, PS4 9%, Xbox 3%

34

 38

Pokémon Violet

26

 39
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
 PC 70%, PS4 27%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%

-

 40
 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.