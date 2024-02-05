In the UK this week, two new releases took the top 2 spots in the charts, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming in at number 1, and Persona 3 Reload taking the silver medal. Suicide Squad's triumph might be somewhat surprising given the relatively mixed critical reception, but nevertheless, it's a big win here for Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games

Elsewhere, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has tumbled from number 2 down to number 28. There's no doubt that the franchise has somewhat of a niche audience here in the UK, but that fall definitely hurts to see.

Over on the Switch, there are no major releases to speak of (but we do have Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash enter the charts at number 29), so we've got Super Mario Bros. Wonder sitting nicely at number 4 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just behind at number 5. Meanwhile, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is slowly creeping down the charts to land at number 13, but with two new releases taking the top 2 spots, this isn't entirely surprising.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League NEW 2 Persona 3 Reload 1 3 Tekken 8 5 4 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 6 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 4 6 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 51%, Switch 19%, PS4 18%, Xbox 13% 7 7 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 50%, PS5 28%, PS4 11%, Xbox 6% 8 8 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 54%, Switch 33%, Xbox 13% 13 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 9 10 Grand Theft Auto V 13 11 Minecraft 12 12 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 10 13 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 52%, PS5 40%, Xbox 6%, PS4 2% 14 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons NEW 15 Granblue Fantasy: Relink 11 16 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

15 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 35 18 Red Dead Redemption 2

- 19 NBA 2K24 PS5 42%, PS4 26%, Switch 22%, Xbox 10% 17 20 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

39 21 Red Dead Redemption PS5 65%, Switch 35% 20 22 Wrectfest PS5 97%, Switch 3% 16 23 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 5%, Xbox 3% 30 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

23 25 Mario Party Superstars 15 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 57%, PS4 39%, Xbox 3%, Switch 2% 22 27 Super Mario Odyssey

2 28 Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

NEW 29 Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash PS5 46%, Switch 28% 36 30 Assassin's Creed Mirage

29 31 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Switfch 40%, PS4 32%, Xbox 28% 18 32

Sonic Superstars

Switch 53%, PS5 30%, Xbox 9%, PS5 8% 30 33

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

28 34

Pokémon Violet

25 35

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga



31 36

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

37 37

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 72%, PS4 21%, Xbox 7% 27 38

Cyberpunk 2077

- 39

Super Mario RPG



- 40

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury





[Compiled by GfK]

