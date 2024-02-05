In the UK this week, two new releases took the top 2 spots in the charts, with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming in at number 1, and Persona 3 Reload taking the silver medal. Suicide Squad's triumph might be somewhat surprising given the relatively mixed critical reception, but nevertheless, it's a big win here for Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games
Elsewhere, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has tumbled from number 2 down to number 28. There's no doubt that the franchise has somewhat of a niche audience here in the UK, but that fall definitely hurts to see.
Over on the Switch, there are no major releases to speak of (but we do have Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash enter the charts at number 29), so we've got Super Mario Bros. Wonder sitting nicely at number 4 with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just behind at number 5. Meanwhile, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is slowly creeping down the charts to land at number 13, but with two new releases taking the top 2 spots, this isn't entirely surprising.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|
NEW
|2
|
Persona 3 Reload
|
1
|3
|
Tekken 8
|
5
|4
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
6
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
4
|
6
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 51%, Switch 19%, PS4 18%, Xbox 13%
|
7
|
7
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 50%, PS5 28%, PS4 11%, Xbox 6%
|
8
|8
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
PS5 54%, Switch 33%, Xbox 13%
|
13
|9
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
9
|10
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
13
|11
|Minecraft
|
12
|12
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
10
|13
|Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 52%, PS5 40%, Xbox 6%, PS4 2%
|
14
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
NEW
|15
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink
|
11
|16
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
15
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
35
|18
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|19
|NBA 2K24
|
PS5 42%, PS4 26%, Switch 22%, Xbox 10%
|
17
|20
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
39
|21
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS5 65%, Switch 35%
|
20
|22
|
Wrectfest
|PS5 97%, Switch 3%
|
16
|23
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 5%, Xbox 3%
|
30
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
23
|25
|Mario Party Superstars
|
15
|26
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 57%, PS4 39%, Xbox 3%, Switch 2%
|
22
|27
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
2
|28
|Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
|
NEW
|29
|Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash
|PS5 46%, Switch 28%
|
36
|30
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
29
|31
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition
|Switfch 40%, PS4 32%, Xbox 28%
|
18
|32
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 53%, PS5 30%, Xbox 9%, PS5 8%
|
30
|33
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
28
|34
|Pokémon Violet
|
25
|35
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|
31
|36
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
37
|37
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 72%, PS4 21%, Xbox 7%
|
27
|38
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
-
|39
|Super Mario RPG
|
-
|40
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
