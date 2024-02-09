Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Believe it or not, but it's now been 10 years of the social gaming experiment 'Twitch Plays Pokémon'. To celebrate this milestone, the channel is planning to return to the Kanto region on 12th February 2024.

In the lead-up to this anniversary, it's been revealed this will be a "new run in the classic style", and it's also noted how the "goal is to complete the run without Democracy" mode this time.

"Reminder that we are celebrating our 10th Anniversary Run Feb 12th. Join us as we travel back to Kanto and experience things as they were back in 2014! We hope to see you all there!"

This anniversary event also happens to line up with the 11th Season of Twitch Plays Pokémon. This series originally started with Pokémon Red in 2014, which lasted 16 days. Participants would play Pokémon together by inputting commands into a Twitch stream's chat. After a while, other Pokémon games outside of the mainline series were also added to the seasons.

Twitch Plays Pokemon turns 10 in a week! Join us on February 12th for our anniversary run. pic.twitter.com/y2TRpG4uLo February 5, 2024

