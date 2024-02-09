Believe it or not, but it's now been 10 years of the social gaming experiment 'Twitch Plays Pokémon'. To celebrate this milestone, the channel is planning to return to the Kanto region on 12th February 2024.
In the lead-up to this anniversary, it's been revealed this will be a "new run in the classic style", and it's also noted how the "goal is to complete the run without Democracy" mode this time.
"Reminder that we are celebrating our 10th Anniversary Run Feb 12th. Join us as we travel back to Kanto and experience things as they were back in 2014! We hope to see you all there!"
This anniversary event also happens to line up with the 11th Season of Twitch Plays Pokémon. This series originally started with Pokémon Red in 2014, which lasted 16 days. Participants would play Pokémon together by inputting commands into a Twitch stream's chat. After a while, other Pokémon games outside of the mainline series were also added to the seasons.
Will you be participating in Twitch Plays Pokémon for its 10th anniversary? Leave a comment below.
Praise be to Helix!
Hell to Flareon, the False Prophet
I am confused. Explain it to me like I was 80. 😬😉
Has it really been a literal decade already??? Jeez, I still reference the memes pretty regularly. Lord Helix and All Terrain Venomoth are burned into my brain.
@DwaynesGames It's a livestream on Twitch where you can play Pokemon through the Twitch chat. For example, if you type "a", it will press A in the game, or if you type "left" the character will move left.
On the original stream 10 years ago, there were literally thousands of people all playing at once, and it was chaos. Lore even got created around things that happened on stream, for example they kept accidentally selecting the Helix Fossil in the item menu during battles, so people started saying we were consulting the Helix Fossil for guidance.
