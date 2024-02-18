Nightdive has shared the full patch notes of the latest update, which reveal all sorts of fixes, some improvements, and much more. Here's the full rundown (via Steam):

- Increased Joshua's movement speed to be the same as Joseph

- Raptor now starts with the Razor Wind and can use the Minigun and Napalm Cannon

- Increased Raptor Claws damage radius to be the same as the Tomahawk and Knife as well as damage the same surface types

- The player will no longer survive when a cutscene is active and the silo countdown sequence timer runs out

- Changed weapon ammo consumption for: Shredder from 2 to 3, Fireswarm from 5 to 4, Sniper from 1 to 5

- Fixed Minigun consuming more ammo than it should have

- Cerebral Bore crosshair now flashes when locked on to an enemy to match the original behaviour. Added a half second delay before the Burst/Possessor can be detonated

- Fixed Vampire Gun having infinite range. Increased speed of health drain. Fixed model animations

- PSG changes: New Shockwave effect. Slightly increased shot delay. Removed crosshair to match original. No longer kills all enemies in the level when it explodes

- You can no longer fire weapons if you don't have the minimum amount of required ammo

- Fixed stuck arrows causing accumulated damage

- Fixed issue with FOV slider not displaying the correct value

- Credits screen now plays multiple music tracks

- Fixed some player collision issues

- corrected some english subtitles

- Fixed scope and night vision goggle inputs when playing at 30fps

- Fixed grapple projectile trails from getting really big when it connected to a grapple sphere when playing at 30fps

- Weapon Wheel can not be enabled while transitioning from or to a level

- Fixed water fog bug when possessed enemy dies under water

- Fixed bug with possessing an enemy while camera view is active

- Lava clogger in Alpha Fireborn level cannot be triggered until the boss appears

- Renamed Old Man to Otto as that was the name given to him found in an Acclaim design doc

- Night Vision and Weapon Scope are deactivated when a cinema starts

- Fixed horizontal alignment of boss health bar and psg parts in the status menu

- Extended Oblivions chest mouth collision box. Oblivion's health is reduced to 1 when he enters his Regen state. Fixed bug that would cause a crash while fighting Oblivion

- Fixed Joshua from playing one of his death animations whenever he went idle. He will now randomly play one of his death animations when you defeat him

- Added menu option to change weapon on pickup

- Fixed a save bug when the player dies

- Fixed a bug where the game would not save after playing certain cinemas

- Any inventory items dropped from enemies will respawn if the player doesn't have them and they re-enter the level

- Fixed up collision around the corners of the guard tower rooms in the level "The Military Base"

- Fixed a bug that would make the short ladder in the Boiler room of the level "Unexpected Help" hard to climb

- Fixes to climbable surfaces on the ladders in the levels "Staging Area", "Power Outage", and "Seal The Breach"

- Added lights in front of stopped subway car in "Power Outage"

- Fixed a geometry issue in "The Breach". You could see the sky from inside the elevator

- Fixed minor geometry and collision issues in "To the Subway"

- The very slow moving platforms in "The Gauntlet" now move 40% faster, and the Death Gaurds in that section now lead their shots

- Changed the warhead disarmed levers surface type from flesh to metal

- Adjusted Oblivion Gunship intro and death animation positioning

- Enemies that had a 1 frame "shocked" animation now have proper animations when they get brain-drilled or electrocuted

- Corrected Joshua's "scary" eyes in cinemas

- Fixed Dani's upper body stuttering animation in the porch cinema

- Fixed Oblivion larva not reacting to "The Light" when it's killed in the end game cinema

- Reduced collision size of the Oblivion spinny machine that was placed in the next room right after you defeat Oblivion

- The compys that could spawn infinitely on the ramp in "Generator Room" will now only spawn up to 6

- Fixed indoor/outdoor train sounds in the level "Train Ride"

- Increased the touch radius of the elevator button in the level "Rec Room"

- Added sound for the Magmite enemies when they attack or die

- Restored some missing grunt effects during Oblivion's transformation cinema

- Fixed the ambience sound not playing during Dani and Joseph's intro cinemas

- Fix for Alpha Fireborn falling out of the world

- Game is now saved after defeating Joshua and the save slot will now show an icon indicating you've completed the game

- Fixed incorrect health silhouette showing for a brief second at the start of a level

- ammo counter now slides up with the health display at the start of the level

- Fixed the door in the level "The Back Alleys" from not opening in Josephs path if you open it and re-enter the level

- The scared office civilian in the level "The Back Alleys" won't run out until the player has entered the room

- Subway crash cinema will now save the players number of deaths

- Fixed sceptre face statue from showing the sceptre after it's been collected and re-entering the "Temple of the Damned" level

- Lowered Opisthors Health to match the n64 during his first 4 phases. And the "Blocked" sign texture now animates

- Fixed Opisthor from attacking while the player was touching the button and he was starting to submerge

- Dead Ligatrixs' will no longer spawn their gibs at the start of the level

- Fixed Magmites and Legionnaires not being able to enter or exit the lava water in levels such as the "Burning Passage"

- Fixed a bug that prevented enemies from seeing you across the water in the level "Temple of the Damned"

- Faded out lightning sfx transition much faster during Joshuas ending cinema so you can hear him saying "Hey, Sis..."

- The Warlord will now avoid the trap door and be able to attack the player if already standing in the trigger area when he appears

- The Warlords health is set to 1 when he enters his Regen state and his health bar is now displayed correctly when re-entering his area

- The elevator in the level "Seal The Breach" will now reach the bottom on it's first cycle

- Increased warp point radius in levels "Power Outage", "Hit The Lights", and "Narrow Passage"

- When enemies become visible it now also checks if they're in the players view before creating the spawn particle effect

- Corrected Scientist/Civilian low-resolution face models

- Modding: Loading models and RaxInfo through kpf files will now work correctly, and updated the assets.7z file

- Modding: Extended scripting features

- Level Editor: You can now change the UI Scale, better object selection options, able to insert light object, added tooltips, creating maps with new ids no longer require a restart