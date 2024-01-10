Nintendo shares have hit a record high of 7,823 yen (roughly $54.14) as of Wednesday, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.
While increasing steadily over the last year or so, shares have recently spiked with WSJ citing 'solid earnings' and the expectation of new hardware from the firm to succeed the current Nintendo Switch. It's no secret that fans have been clamouring for what we're affectionately referring to as the 'Switch 2', and the general expectation is that Nintendo will finally reveal its upcoming plans at some point this year.
The breakdown below shows Nintendo's share price over the course of several years. As you can see, its value has seen a massive increase over just the last few weeks.
The record shares from Nintendo has helped Japan's Stock Exchange, the Nikkei Stock Average, to reach 34441.72, the highest end-of-day level since February 1990. The record high still sits at 38915.87 from December 1989, but it's looking promising from current figures.
Of course, it's likely Nintendo's share price will flutuate in the coming weeks and months as we eagerly await news of the 'Switch 2'. Chances are the firm will broadcast a Nintendo Direct in the month of February, but we're honestly not expecting to see any major hardware announcements for a little while yet.
What do you make of Nintendo's share performance recently? Do you think we'll hear about the 'Switch 2' soon? Let us know with a comment.
[source wsj.com]
I can't tell who is more impatient, the fans or the shareholders.
Nintendo: "Seems like we're doing well, no need to release the Switch 2 just yet"
Nintendo will take this to mean they don’t need to do anything more, obviously people are buying stocks now so why spend $$$ on a new thing?
As a shareholder myself, cha-ching! Except I have them for sentimental reasons… 🤦🏾♂️
@Sisilly_G Probably both.
Gives the impression that shareholders are expecting a January/early February reveal for Switch 2 as there's a shareholders meeting in early February.
Nintendo's got a winning formula in their hands, a formula that Sony and Microsoft has no interest in following. As long as the Switch 2 takes everything good about the Switch and enhances them greatly, then there's reason why everyone only expects positive growth for the company.
I have anxiety rather than fever right now. I'm worried on what they're going to screw up with the next device. Backwards compatibility is the big one, and yes, I know it seems likely it will be BC due to their past handhelds, but they could still surprise us.
I've got a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell.
If the Switch U Isn't as powerful as the Steam Deck there will be riots.
@Sisilly_G indeed, since both crowds consist of variably unhinged addicts in their respective fields.
@Enigk riots can shove it - Switch's portability excused it even out of full parity with pastgen home console specs, and it still went on to become the all-time third bestseller console to date.
That said, I don't find the notion improbable - while Nintendo will most likely target lower pricetags (without selling at a loss, naturally) and better battery life, the successor should also have the ongoing advantage of Nvidia's ARM innards (which are recurrently claimed to be more efficient and productive in the portable scene than AMD stuff) and dedicated ports as opposed to Steam Deck dealing with the much more vaguely optimized PC library. And since Deck itself is fairly capable of running even the majority of Gen 9's tail end mammoths at low to modest settings, the hybrid scene would be equipped for years to come.
and then when the Switch 2 is revealed and isn't a 4K beast with 24 days of battery life with a new Zelda, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing at launch and can also do your homework the share prices will strangely plummet.
Just imagine if they announced nothing this year and the original Switch into 2025.
@AnnoyingFrenzy : and make a sandwich.
@Erigen Not only that, but Nintendo's success in other markets is is expanding. Film and Theme Parks!
The Switch 2 and Switch Pro rumors about rumors stories.... will we ever be set free.
"So, you're telling me there's a chance......?!"
😵
Literally that gives them less of a reason to release the switch two at the moment. If the sales are good no harm in waiting just a little bit longer. (Probably not exactly how that works but you know what I mean)
I’d like to see one final revision of the Switch before they move on.
@Hank_Scorpio Sell high, buy them back lower.
Hang about... this isn't a record share price at all? Your "MAX" view only goes back a few years.
Nintendo Wii and DS era had a significantly higher share price than now, and it makes little sense as to why that's the case when you consider the games industry as a whole has grown enormously since then. I guess Nintendo's share price is held back by the fact their subscription numbers remain modest and they've not, to date, forged any kind of significant business on either mobile or with in-game transactions/digital currency. All things that have driven up the share price of other leading publishers.
Nice to see the share price rising, but again, this is still way lower than it should/could be and nowhere near the record!
An OLED Switch 2 with NVMe SSD will cost over $600, I would be fine with it but I don't think Nintendo will go that direction. We already have a pretty good estimate about the specs (check Digital Foundry) so main questions are about compatibility and how to make a smooth transition
So in order to maintain and cultivate value, Nintendo must try and cater to the shareholders. But the shareholders apparently just peruse the trending tab on Twitter and follow the whims of vocal zoomers.
As a shareholder, thank you!
It's whether they will do a direct before the March investors meeting.
@dimi agreed. If they are aiming for that £400 mark, SSDs are off the table if specs are around the Steam Deck level. I think they will stick with Micro SDs to keep costs down.
Due to NDA, I can’t give any specifics what I saw regarding a new Nintendo “entertainment” system. I will say what my team saw was beyond anything we were thinking. Maybe some investors (speculation) saw the same thing we saw in Redmond?
