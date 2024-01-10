Nintendo shares have hit a record high of 7,823 yen (roughly $54.14) as of Wednesday, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

While increasing steadily over the last year or so, shares have recently spiked with WSJ citing 'solid earnings' and the expectation of new hardware from the firm to succeed the current Nintendo Switch. It's no secret that fans have been clamouring for what we're affectionately referring to as the 'Switch 2', and the general expectation is that Nintendo will finally reveal its upcoming plans at some point this year.

The breakdown below shows Nintendo's share price over the course of several years. As you can see, its value has seen a massive increase over just the last few weeks.

The record shares from Nintendo has helped Japan's Stock Exchange, the Nikkei Stock Average, to reach 34441.72, the highest end-of-day level since February 1990. The record high still sits at 38915.87 from December 1989, but it's looking promising from current figures.

Of course, it's likely Nintendo's share price will flutuate in the coming weeks and months as we eagerly await news of the 'Switch 2'. Chances are the firm will broadcast a Nintendo Direct in the month of February, but we're honestly not expecting to see any major hardware announcements for a little while yet.

