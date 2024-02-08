After a sizable update towards the end of last month, Nintendo has rolled out yet another update for its Switch Online racer F-Zero 99.

This one is much smaller and bumps the game up to Version 1.2.1. It comes with a single but very helpful bug fix. If we find out anything else about this latest update that's gone behind the scenes, we'll let you know. Here are the patch notes in full:

F-Zero 99 - Ver. 1.2.1 (Released February 7, 2024)

Fixed Issue

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause players to land off the track when exiting the Skyway on the secret track based on MUTE CITY I that occasionally appears in the F-ZERO 99 mode."

And here's how to update your copy of the game, if it doesn't automatically happen on boot-up:

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet. From the HOME Menu, select the icon for the software you wish to update without starting the game or application. Press the + Button or – Button on your controller. The current version number will display under the software title. Select Software Update followed by Via the Internet.

