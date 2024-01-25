Nintendo has just released a sizeable update for its online racing game F-Zero 99, adding in private lobbies, secret tracks and much more.

Private lobbies will come with a 4-digit passcode, allowing players to use passcodes to meet in the same lobby race. The new secret tracks will "occasionally appear in the game and some other changes have been made like the increase of the maximum level and skill rating.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

F-Zero 99: Ver. 1.2.0 (Released January 24, 2024)

New Additions

Private Lobbies have been added. To utilize them, select a game mode, set a 4-digit passcode, and then join the lobby. Players with matching game modes and passcodes can meet in the same lobby to race. Private Lobby race results are not reflected in leaderboard points, records, or challenge progress. Also, you will receive less EXP and fewer ticket points than in regular races.

Secret Tracks have been added. These will occasionally appear in F-ZERO 99.

Maximum level and skill rating for players have increased. The maximum level has increased from 99 to 399 and maximum skill rating has increased from S20 to S50. Levels 100 and above are indicated in the game as ☆ = 1. For example, "☆00" for level 100 and "☆☆00" for level 200.

Added one badge that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use it for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu, and then selecting PILOT CARDS .



Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Of course, to participate in the fun you'll need to have access to a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This update follows multiple other updates for F-Zero 99 since its arrival last September.