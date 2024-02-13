Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Splatoon 3: Side Order, the long-awaited single-player DLC for Splatoon 3, is just nine days away, and Nintendo has dropped an in-depth overview trailer to act as your guide for climbing the Spire of Order.

We know the gist of Side Order already — as Agent 8, you wake up in a new "world of order", a grey-scale world which needs a bit more colour added to it. You need to climb the Spire of Order to figure things out, and the tower holds many, many secrets.

The trailer goes over three different aspects of the game — Floor Selection, Color Chip Enhancement and Objective Completion. The Tower is a roguelike-esque place, where every time you enter, you'll be given a different set of objectives, enhancements, and layouts. The higher the tower you climb, the harder those objectives get. Your reward for beating a floor is Color Chips, which you can equip to a Palette to give yourself extra skills or enhancements.

In Side Order, if you don't reach the top of the tower, then you'll need to start all the way from the bottom. However, the Color Chips you've collected will be converted into a currency that you can use to buy permanent upgrades.

It looks and sounds fantastic, and we can see ourselves losing many hours to this upcoming DLC. In fact, we've already spent a couple with it already. Check out our thoughts on the game so far in our Hands On: