Slave Zero X, the pixel art action game from developer Poppy Works, has been delayed on Switch, as confirmed by publisher Ziggurat.

While no firm release date for the game has been set, Poppy Works is currently aiming to get it out on Switch around early Spring 2024. The reason for the delay is simple: Poppy Works and Ziggurat have both agreed that the game does not currently meet their expectations and are endeavouring to deliver the best experience possible for Switch owners.

A disappointing development, to be sure, but an understandable one. We would much rather wait a bit longer if it means getting a game that maximises its potential on Switch.

As revealed by Nintendo Life in January, Slave Zero X will feature the voice work of Elizabeth Maxwell, a talented and experienced actor who has provided voices for titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Fire Emblem Engage, and Persona 5 Royal.