If you cast your mind back to the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, you probably won't remember the reveal of Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town. Why? Because it only featured in the Japanese showcase. But that didn't stop publisher Neos from confirming a Western release at the time, and it doesn't make us any less excited to see today's new trailer.

This follow-up to 2022's catchily-titled Shin chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation is still yet to receive a Western launch date (it's heading to Japan on 22nd February) but we are quite content to have gorgeous trailers like the one found above drip-fed to us until we have a bit more information.

Much like its predecessor, this slice-of-life game will see you trekking around beautiful environments, bug catching, fishing and generally having a nice old time. There is also the central mystery of the titular 'Coal Town' to deal with and a Dali-looking figure who we can only assume is up to no good — when was the last time that a moustache like that belonged to a goodie?

You can find a little more information on what this Shin chan sequel will have in store in our original coverage below. And, of course, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for a Western release date over the coming months (though there was a year's gap between its predecessor's Japanese and Western launch, so sit tight).