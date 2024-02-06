Thanks to Nintendo's quarterly financial report, we now have the latest figures for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's lifetime sales. The games have amassed 24.36 million copies sold, finally pushing them into the top three best-sellers for the Pokémon series (thanks, Serebii.net).

Yes, after a good run on the podium, Pokémon Gold And Silver has finally lost the bronze. The latest Paldean adventure has moved the GBC classics to fourth by a margin of a little over 600,000 sales as of December 2023.

The games' eighth-gen predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield, remains ahead of Scarlet and Violet as of these financials with 26.17 million sales, though neither comes close to the top dog of Pokémon Red, Blue and Green, which firmly remains in pole position with lifetime sales of 31.38 million.

You can check out a rundown of the series' complete sales in the following tweet from Serebii's @JoeMerrick:

Scarlet and Violet's 24.36 million sales are nothing to be scoffed at, though it has felt like a long time coming. Let's not forget that the games crossed the 20-million mark in their first six weeks alone.

With all of the DLC now available, we imagine that the latest mainline entries will be hanging around in third place for a while. Until The Pokémon Company reveals what's coming next. of course...