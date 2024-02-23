Charles Martinet may have hung up his cap as the voice of Mario, but next week you'll get to hear his dulcet tones in a new Switch release. On 29th February, the snappily named BIT.TRIP Presents: Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien is making the leap from Wii U to Switch (see what we did there?) with Martinet's narration present and correct.

The acclaimed rhythm-based runner from Bit.Trip series originators Gaijin Games — now Choice Provisions — launched on Wii U and other platforms back in 2013, with the sequel Runner3 arriving on Switch in 2018.

The developer confirmed the launch date on The Website Formerly Known As Twitter, and also confirmed to anxious fans that the erstwhile voice of everyone's favourite platforming plumber will indeed feature, just as in the original:





From the apex of light and matter, we give you BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien, on Switch!!! pic.twitter.com/7VaJVHZ0PY 11 years ago, Feb 26, 2013, Runner2 was released on the Nintendo Wii U. 🎂From the apex of light and matter, we give you BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien, on Switch!!! #NintendoSwitch February 22, 2024

Having this classic return to Switch is great news indeed — and Runner2's not bad, either. Badum-tish!

Seriously, it's a brilliant game and it's been a while since we've enjoyed the company of Commander Video. 11 years on, it's hard to imagine the Switch re-release won't be at least as good as the Wii U original, which we awarded a sparkling 9/10 in our review. You can check it out below, along with the original trailer at the bottom of the page:

