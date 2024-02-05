Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember back in the early days of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when money-making glitches ran rampant across Hyrule? Ah, simpler times. Of course, a lot of these were patched shortly after they were discovered, but it was only going to be a matter of time before a new one ascended into view.

Well, surprise! There is a new one out there and it looks to be pretty darn simple (as long as you are in the early game, that is).

The good folks over at Gaming Reinvented have found that the Hyrule economy ain't what it used to be and, in certain instances, Rupees can be made without needing to part with any of your hard-earned materials.

We imagine that this is going to be useful only for those starting a new save file since it does require you to get through the game's tutorial area without collecting any materials. That said, the results are that you can quickly stock up on Rupees without selling a thing.

The above video from Gaming Reinvented demonstrates the glitch in action, but you can also check out the following list for all of the necessary steps:

Finish the Great Sky Islands tutorial without collecting any materials

Pick up the Hylian Shield — or any shield with a price value, for that matter

Speak to a shopkeeper and tell them you'll sell items

Select the only available item (your shield) and watch the payments roll in without the item disappearing

Repeat as many times as you'd like

It might take a little bit of time in the set-up (getting through the tutorial without picking up anything is a tricky business) but if you're looking to start a new run with a loaded Rupee wallet, this seems to be one of the easier methods out there. Until it's patched, of course...