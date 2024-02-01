Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A game as massive as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was always going to have a couple of bugs just waiting to be found by the glitch hunters out there. Since its launch, we have seen players discover ways of getting infinite items, fire immunity, even one-hit weapons, but none have felt quite as personal as this — skipping the game's introductory area.

Let's not forget, Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau was such a sticking point for the glitching community back in the day, with the possibility of skipping it becoming the holy grail of all discoveries. The answer is still yet to be found, so it's natural that certain players would take to the TOTK equivalent, The Great Sky Islands, with the same level of skippable optimism.

Well, after around seven months of work, one player on the YouTube account Timber has found that it is possible (if you're willing to put the hours in).

The method is detailed in the video at the top of this article. It is a pretty intense process that involves several previously-discovered glitches including text diving, Fuse Entanglement, Unbroken objects and Zuggle Overload Clipping to name but a few.

If none of the above ring a bell (and don't worry, they didn't to us either) then Timber's video does a good job of explaining what is required for each so it is something that you can try out yourself — if you are willing to put in the research, that is.

Even if you are not into glitches, we'd recommend checking out the end of Timber's vid, where you can see Link taking on the game's final boss while still getting tutorial hints like, "Perfectly time a dodge to complete a Flurry Rush!" — yeah, too little too late, mate.

We're a bit too old school in our approach to games, it seems, and won't be trying to bypass tutorials anytime soon, but this is a seriously impressive feat, nonetheless.