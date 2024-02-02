Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Thieves have broken into a San Jose, California store called Tofu’s Trading and made off with 35,000 Pokémon Trading Cards along with the store's cash register, as reported by ACE7 News (via The Guardian).

Though the thieves missed an opportunity to dress up as Team Rocket, they did manage to get in and out of the store within minutes before the police were able to apprehend them. That said, although they did bag a whole bunch of Pokémon cards, they missed out on what we assume would have been quite a lucrative find: a special collection of cards released once per year that was due to launch just two days after the break-in.

As demonstrated in the above video, the store has made light of the situation to edit a humourous video of the break-in, showcasing one of the thieves deftly crawling on the store floor. In speaking with ABC7 News, Amy Simpson, the store manager, said, "We saw like three people breaking in through our side door which was kind of ridiculous because there's a fridge blocking it - so I don't think it was a targeted attack at all. I don't think they were in for hobby necessarily because they didn't know what to take".

In acknowledging the humourous video, the store stated in an Instagram post “We had to have some fun after a long stressful day of cleanup, inventory count, police report, insurance filing, and more. They can take our products, but they can never take away our love of running a local hobby store in our community.”.

