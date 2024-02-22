The latest Partner Showcase from Nintendo was packed with all sorts of surprises and another standout announcement was the news five more classic Rare games would be coming to the Switch Online service.

These titles include games like Killer Instinct and Blast Corps, and while it's welcome news for Switch's subscribers, it seems this announcement hasn't gone down so well with certain individuals hoping to see Xbox's Rare Replay collection one day show up on Nintendo hardware.

Between the latest retro announcements and existing releases like Banjo-Kazooie and Jet Force Gemini, some Rare enthusiasts on social media are convinced the company's classic compilation won't be coming to Switch. Here are just some of the reactions doing the rounds online:



Rare Replay should have been announced on Switch, but instead we're settling for cold crumbs!

Nintendo fans, true Rare fans, have been asking for this compilation for years!

Microsoft stole Rare from us and now it's laughing at us! The Green Man @XboxP3 disappointed us very much!Rare Replay should have been announced on Switch, but instead we're settling for cold crumbs!Nintendo fans, true Rare fans, have been asking for this compilation for years!Microsoft stole Rare from us and now it's laughing at us! pic.twitter.com/yNupmLtR3l February 21, 2024





Putting rare replay on more systems means more access to more people. It’s easily the best value game compilation ever.



NSO doesn’t cut it, as those games will eventually go away and the switch online will be shut down.



Put it on switch, steam and ps5. AccessibilityPutting rare replay on more systems means more access to more people. It’s easily the best value game compilation ever.NSO doesn’t cut it, as those games will eventually go away and the switch online will be shut down.Put it on switch, steam and ps5. https://t.co/mbTPtFxV8M February 21, 2024



"We have Rare Replay at home."

Rare Replay at home: "Nintendo can we have Rare Replay?""We have Rare Replay at home."Rare Replay at home: pic.twitter.com/pqIHpEM2xt February 21, 2024

Keep in mind Microsoft or Nintendo never actually said anything about this collection being made available on other platforms. Even if there was a chance, some fans have been quick to note how there could potentially be some technical and financial hurdles to overcome.

If you are interested in checking out the latest Rare classics for the Switch Online service, update your apps and jump in!